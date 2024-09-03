Everything You Need to Know About Registering to Vote in Tompkins County

Voters in Tompkins County and the rest of New York’s 19th Congressional district will weigh in on a tight House race between Marc Molinaro (R-NY) and Josh Riley, his Democratic challenger.

In 2022, Molinaro defeated Riley by fewer than 5,000 votes, with a 1.6 percent margin.

As the United States’ election season quickly approaches, The Sun compiled some answers to common questions about voter registration and absentee ballots for students interested in voting in this consequential New York election or voting at home.

How do I know if I’m eligible to vote in New York State?

In New York State, U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older who have been residents of the state for at least 30 days and do not claim the right to vote elsewhere are eligible to vote as long as they are not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, ruled “mentally incompetent” by a court or simultaneously claim the right to vote in another state.

All full-time Cornell students on the Ithaca campus will have reached the 30-day eligibility mark by 2024 Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

States set their own voter eligibility requirements and registration deadlines, which may differ from those in New York. For information on other states’ voter eligibility guidelines, visit your state’s board of elections website.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

To check your voter registration status and information in any state, you can visit the National Association of Secretaries of State website.

How do I register to vote in Tompkins County if I’m an eligible voter from outside the county with a New York State ID?

If you have any identification issued by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles — which includes not only driver’s licenses but also learner’s permits and other non-driver IDs, excluding the IDNYC card issued by New York City — you can register to vote in Tompkins County through the DMV website.

After signing into the DMV website, click “Addresses” then “Residence Address” and input your Tompkins County address. The DMV will then automatically send the updated address to the Board of Elections to update your voter registration, allowing you to vote in Tompkins County instead of your home county.

Alternatively, you can simply visit the New York State DMV’s Motor Voter webpage to update your address.

How do I register to vote in Tompkins County if I’m an eligible voter from out of state or without a New York State ID?

All eligible voters, including those without New York State identification, can register to vote in New York by filling out a voter registration form and sending it to the Tompkins County Board of Elections. Registration forms must be received by the Board of Elections by Oct. 26.

What if I want to vote at home (outside Tompkins County) instead?

For information about voter registration in all states, visit vote.gov.

Students anticipating to vote with an absentee ballot should be aware that many states — including New York State — require absentee voters to apply either online or by mail before receiving an absentee ballot. For more information about your state’s policies, visit your state’s board of elections. Students must be registered to vote before applying for an absentee ballot.

In New York State, the deadline for applying for an absentee ballot is Oct. 26 and ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 5.

If you are concerned about your voter registration, believe that your ability to vote has been hampered or believe that your rights as a voter have been violated in any way, civil rights organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union may help with legal challenges.