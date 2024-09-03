MULTIMEDIA | Sun Sessions with Dead Letters

The band Dead Letters performs their original songs in the latest Sun Session. In collaboration with Electric Buffalo Records, a student-run, not-for-profit record label, each Sun Session aims to spotlight the musical talents of Cornell students.



Dead Letters, composed of Sonia Talarek ’24, Samuel Reveiz ’24, Aidan Freedman ’24, and Brandon Chandler, performed original songs for this Sun Session. Sonia and Sam have a history of playing together in a previous band before Sonia, Sam and Aidan became a trio. While the three of them were practicing in Electric Buffalo Records’ Vinyl Room, they realized they needed a drummer. Coincidentally, Brandon walked in looking to practice drums.



The band’s name, Dead Letters, is inspired by the Dead Letter Office from Herman Melville’s short story “Bartleby, the Scrivener: A Story of Wall Street.”



Sun Sessions offer an intimate and cozy musical experience, offering a glimpse into the diverse musical landscape on campus.



Produced by Emma May, Marian Caballo

Edited by Emma May

Filmed by Emma May, Brayan Angomas, Margot Baker and Leah Badawi

Sound by Will Swartzentruber

Interview by Lily Josephson