Common Council Approves Tax Levy Override, Tables Tenant Voter Registration Proposal Following Tense Debate

On Wednesday, Sept. 4 the Ithaca Common Council approved a measure that would increase the tax levy for the upcoming fiscal year, overriding a cap in the local municipal plan. After heated debates among alderpersons, a voter registration proposal for new tenants was tabled.

The resolution would allow the City to draft a budget for the upcoming fiscal year starting January 1, with a set-out increase in property taxes exceeding the amount stipulated under the General Municipal law §3-c. Section 5 of the law allows local governments to override the tax levy in case the local legislature approves it with over 60 percent of support from the chamber.

The resolution was put to a vote and passed 10 to one, with Alderperson Margaret Fabrizio (D-Fifth Ward) voting against, claiming the City should adopt a “small, responsible budget.” Echoing the sentiment from Fabrizio, Alderperson Pierre Saint-Perez grad (D-Third Ward), who voted in favor of the resolution, stressed that “keeping [the City’s] budget at a reasonable level is incredibly important.”

The Tenant Voter Registration Proposal, which was initially introduced earlier this year by Alderperson Patrick Kuehl ’24 (D- Fourth Ward), would require landlords to provide new tenants with physical voter registration forms. Under current requirements, landlords must provide new tenants with information documents including floodplains, disability rights, and pamphlets required by federal law on how tenants can protect themselves when facing lead exposure. The voter registration forms would be provided by the Tompkins County Board of elections, therefore not bringing about new costs for landlords.

However, many Alderpersons expressed their skepticism about the proposal, namely Alderperson David Shapiro (D-Third Ward), who said the proposal was “a government overreach,” and Alderperson Fabrizio, who called the proposal “duplicative,” citing other organizations like the League of Women Voters and Cornell Votes who engage in registering people to vote. Alderperson Tiffany Kumar ’24 (D-Fourth Ward), who attended the meeting virtually, referred to the claim that the efforts would be “duplicative” as “disingenuous” and ignoring disenfranchised, marginalized people.

Alderpersons Ducson Nguyen (D-Second Ward) and Kris Haines-Sharp (D-Second Ward) each commented on the proposal falling outside of legislative priorities for this year.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Kuehl defended the proposal, describing it as shifting the rhetoric from voting as a “right” to a “responsibility.” Kuehl also made reference to voting restrictions in the South as a comparison, which Alderperson Phoebe Brown (D-Second Ward) said was “hurtful.” Kuehl later apologized, explaining that he was trying to bring up the point about responsibility.

As the discussion stalled, Alderperson Kayla Matos (D-First Ward) then made a motion to table the resolution until January, which Kuehl tried to argue against. Mayor Cantelmo said passing the resolution now would be “disingenuous” given the lack of urgency demonstrated by the public. Finally, the motion to table the proposal was passed eight to three, with Kuehl, Fabrizio and Saint-Perez voting against.

A third amendment to the Resolution for Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Plant was also voted on during the meeting, receiving unanimous support from the chamber. The amendment would increase the funds allocated to the contract between the City and The Camden Group, Inc. to include another position.

Newsletter Signup

Since June 2022, The Camden group has provided the City with supplemental staff amid a shortage of workers. Under the new amended resolution, the contract would amount to $920,350 from the original $715,000 contract allocated for this year’s extension.

Superintendent of Public Works Michael Thorne fielded questions from the Alderpersons regarding the current circumstances affecting the water treatment plants. The water treatment and wastewater treatment plants have 17 positions, 11 of which are currently vacant. Thorne explained that there are only two positions advertised and currently recruiting due to budget constraints. The remaining nine positions have been defunded entirely. According to Thorne, on the operational side there should be eight licensed operators and four trainees. Currently the City employs only two licensed operators and two trainees.

The meeting ended after the City Manager Report was cut short because of time constraints related to two executive sessions.