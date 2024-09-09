DASSER | Neutrality: The Armor of Apathy and the Enemy of Empathy

The rise in public consciousness of the Israel-Palestine conflict has taught me that sharing thoughts — any thoughts — on this topic inevitably produces disruption. In that light, one might argue that many students are afraid of making waves; I think the truth is more unsettling: many just don’t care. This apathy, particularly towards the suffering of marginalized groups (in this case Palestinians), is deeply troubling. To some extent, the willingness to dehumanize such communities is worsened by the graphic imagery flooding social media, which effectively desensitizes us to the real life human suffering. But this indifference isn’t just a product of modern media; it’s rooted in how we are taught to view the world from a young age.

From the earliest stages of education, we are encouraged to relate to characters in the media we consume — how are we similar; how are we different? This seemingly innocent exercise in comparison subtly teaches us to prioritize empathy to those who resemble us. Research supports this, showing that people are more likely to feel empathy for individuals who share their racial or ethnic background. In a social psychology study participants exhibited more empathetic responses to pain when the subject was of the same race. This isn’t just about race, though; it’s about a broader tendency to care more when we can see ourselves in the other person’s shoes.

Even during the #MeToo movement, one of the most prevalent arguments was to imagine that the victim could be your mother, sister or daughter. While this tactic undoubtedly raised awareness and empathy, it also highlighted a disturbing reality: We often need to imagine a personal connection to care. This approach, while effective, underscores a troubling aspect of our empathy — it’s conditional.

This loss of empathy is a clear result of the gaps in our educational system, particularly within our English classes. English literature, from an early age, has the potential to be a powerful tool in building empathy. When done right, it exposes students to diverse perspectives, cultures and experiences, helping them to understand and appreciate lives different from their own. However, when the curriculum is narrow and focused only on familiar narratives (especially those that surround European history and literature), it reinforces the idea that we should only care about those who are like us and lures us into a dangerous mindset of continuing to see ourselves in the same type of person time and time again.

At Cornell, there is an opportunity to address this empathy gap in meaningful ways. The University can take several steps to ensure that students not only excel academically but also develop into compassionate, socially conscious individuals. One approach is to diversify the literature, and perspectives presented in required courses, particularly those in the humanities. Freshman Writing Seminars are the only classes that are required across majors; by creating a requirement within FWS to integrate diverse texts from diverse backgrounds in every class we can work to enrich our otherwise dull understanding of the world around us.

Another solution can be found in encouraging more open dialogue about global issues, including the Israel-Palestine conflict. Creating safe spaces for discussion, where students can express their views and listen to others, can help break down the apathy that often stems from ignorance or discomfort. For example, Dartmouth College has implemented guest lectures and workshops that address difficult global issues and encourage meaningful conversations among students. Cornell could adopt similar initiatives, facilitating workshops, guest lectures and panel discussions that focus on building understanding and empathy, rather than avoiding controversial topics out of fear or indifference.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Additionally, the University can play a role in promoting service-learning opportunities that connect students with communities different from their own. Meeting the Einhorn Center for Community Engagement during orientation week, I recalled the importance of engaging in direct service or partnerships with local and global organizations. Working side by side towards the same cause with those who do not look like you, speak like you or even think like you plays a large role in creating empathy for others.

However, Cornell University recently released a statement outlining that “administrative actions must be consistent and content neutral” and sharing that Cornell will no longer make statements that “do not directly impact the university.” Although this statement was made with the intention to “seek balance,” it instead has continued to create space for indifference. Since divestment is an issue that Cornell is directly related to and responsible for, neutrality is not an option.

The reality is that our education system has long emphasized intellect over empathy, leading to a generation of students who may excel academically but are disconnected from the world around them. By addressing the gaps in our English curriculum and promoting a culture of empathy at Cornell, we can begin to reverse this trend. It’s time we recognized that relatability has never been a fundamental part of our humanity, but caring has.

Sophie Dasser is a freshman Computer Science and Philosophy major in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].