Eateries: New Off Campus Joints & Gems 

Kira Walter, Daniela Rojas and Eirian Huang

This summer, several Collegetown restaurants and establishments closed down, including Jack’s Grill, Ithaca Beer Company and The Embassy. Such follows the closure of Mango Mango last January. Nonetheless, with restaurants walking out the door, several new businesses are moving in to take their place, catering to the stomachs of hangry Cornelians.

Between college town openings and eateries out of sight, Ithaca is riddled with secret town gems and new joints. If you dare to venture beyond the meal plan, there are endless meal options right next to campus.

DE Mohka Coffee

Another business making waves in the c-town food industry is DE Mohka Coffee, focusing specifically in Yemeni coffee. At 210 Dryden Road, students can stop by for a signature Yemen Latte or a Lavender Mocha with aesthetic seats and lighting.

Sandwiched between college town court and a bright blue house, this coffee shop is hard to miss! It offers perhaps the best new study venue for college town residents from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, opening a little later at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays and 9:00 a.m. on Sundays.

Ninja Chicken & Friends!

One c-town newcomer gaining popularity this fall season is Ninja Chicken & Friends. This fried chicken and bubble tea joint celebrated their grand opening at 114 Dryden Road on June 10th, joining U-tea and Kung Fu Tea in the boba community. This Japanese-American fusion gives you the opportunity to order fried chicken with takoyaki as an appetizer (sometimes called “octopus balls” in English). Extensive beverage options include their strawberry matcha terrace, milk tea or a selection from their palmer drink menu.

Impressive hours from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday (10 p.m. closing on Sunday) mean this spot caters to late night cravings. Krispy fried chicken and refreshing tea is an online order away or quick c-town visit away.

Asempe Kitchen

A long time farmers market staple, Asempe Kitchen opened its brick-and-mortar location this summer on August 2. Located in Press Bay Alley downtown, Asempe serves traditional Ghanaian food adapted for the western palate.

Stews and entrees popular at Steamboat landing are now being cooked Thursday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Owner Kuukua Yomekpe plans to expand these early hours throughout months to follow. Asempe also caters and has open cooking classes, where curious supporters can learn to cook West African cuisine with help from Yomekpe. All dishes served at Asempe are vegetarian and gluten-free, providing a welcoming food experience for all.

The Lotus

Moving into prime real estate on the commons, The Lotus is a thriving new Korean restaurant at the corner of North Aurora & East State Street. Owner Sungyoon Hwang also oversees well-known restaurants Koko and Le Cafe in college town. While concentrating on pick-up and fast casual dining near campus, The Lotus team prioritizes a more formal fine dining experience for its customers.

This new project emphasizes traditional Korean flavor and a variety of fried chicken options while preparing familiar noodle and stew dishes. Open Wednesday through Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., this destination introduces both townies and students to a love for Korean cuisine.

Komonz Grill

With openings forecasted for many months, the Komonz Grill opened officially on August 7. The restaurant moved into the former location of Waffle Frolic & Brgr Hub, a popular Sunday brunch spot that closed in October of 2022.

This new eaterie features both Italian and Mediterranean dishes: its menu is decked out with pizza, burgers, waffles, gyros, falafel and more. The smorgasbord of different international cuisines is inspired by Sammi’s Pizzeria and Souvlaki House, where owner Sofiane Elmahen is a former employee. Elmahen’s first restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, pushing hours to 2:00 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. As Komonz Grill joins the past-midnight club, it becomes an ideal location for bar hoppers and insomniacs to grab a wee-hour snack.

As on-campus dining options return post-strike, students rely less on eating out at places un-affiliated with the University. Despite the rush back to cafes and dining halls, a treasure trove of food choices still exists beyond the Cornell bubble.

Ithaca is jam-packed with award winning food restaurants and if you get the chance, it’s certainly worth a few extra bucks to check them out.

Eirian Huang is a Lifestyle Staffer and can be reached at [email protected]. Kira Walter and Daniela Rojas are Lifestyle Editors and can be reached at [email protected].