ROJAS | The Strike Disruption Was Necessary

When I found out that Cornell’s service workers were going on strike during move-in this year, I was glad to hear that. I was frustrated that Cornell workers felt going on strike was necessary, but, as someone who used to work for Cornell Dining, I felt a sense of pride. As I’ve written before, just saying “thank you” to service workers makes a huge difference. Simultaneously, I felt conflicted as a student, as the strike caused mass disruptions for necessary services. A lot of my peers, and other members of the Cornell community, were inconvenienced rather than invigorated in solidarity. Although the strike was disruptive, a 15-day temporary disruption to student services is nothing compared to the constant mass disruption Cornell service workers experience as a result of low-wages and precarious conditions.

One of the reasons why the strike was so significant was because of the timing: move-in was the best time to demonstrate the impact and importance of Cornell service workers. Offices went uncleaned and unvacuumed. Trash piled up. Cafes and dining halls closed unexpectedly or operated on limited hours. Everyone on a meal plan got the same boxed lunch. Lines for open cafes were long. Maintenance workers were few and far-between; one of my friend’s dorms had no warm water, so she showered at my apartment for the week. Many students have their stories of how they got by during these times. It’s not the best impression to give, notably to new and visiting families, and especially to donors. Unfortunately, this might have been the only way to force Cornell to take the demands of their service workers seriously.

It doesn’t matter how often Cornell says “thank you” to service workers and offers free pizza, ice cream or Bubbly. There is no amount of “thank you”s that can compensate for the need for a wage that reflects both the day-to-day tasks of a job and its “side effects.” These side effects can be social, such as service workers being looked down upon and disrespected by students in privileged positions.

Side effects can also be tangible. Service workers clean up fecal matter, vomit, food waste and anything you can imagine with a smile on their face, but their bodies aren’t always protected. For example, ILR alum José Roque Pérez-Zetune and Labor Notes intern described an incident when an industrial disposal grinder reportedly cut off parts of a worker’s finger at Morrison Dining. According to OSHA, safety guards would have made all the difference. OSHA also found Cornell “guilty of failing to properly train workers on safety procedures,” and fined Cornell about $32,000.

Ironically, Cornell knows well the circumstances that lead to a strike because of Cornell’s ILR School. If an institution does not meet basic needs, people will use the same resources given and taught by that institution to hold them accountable. The mission behind ILR at its founding was to “improve industrial and labor conditions in the state.” ILR opened in 1945, at a time when the system of American labor relations was at a critical juncture, especially with more than five million workers engaging “in massive strikes in virtually every sector of the booming post-war economy.”Unsurprisingly, it was ILRies who helped found UAW Local 2300 in the 1980s; just as unsurprising is that many of the students who were on the picket line supporting workers during this strike came from ILR.

Only having to deal with a lack of services for 15 days is a privilege. Some union workers could not afford to go on strike, as striking is also a privilege. Low income students with meal plans were hit the most, not having much money to access off-campus food options. However, I witnessed many students come together to support the union and each other, recognizing their positions of privilege. Many Americans are reaching a similar consensus, as per recent Gallup polling, 67 percent of Americans in 2023 approve of labor unions.

It’s true that money donated to universities is often earmarked for certain departments. Oftentimes, even moving non-donor money from one department to another can be complex, especially when the money is not in liquid assets (and in, for example, investments). However, when the people who are the backbone of an institution are struggling to get by, there has to be some way to invest into their futures. Investing into their futures is investing into the well-being of the Cornell student body and community. Having a service-worker specific donor fund might be immensely useful to help supplement the rising costs of living. Yes, the union won today. But if Cornell fails to realize the importance of service workers tomorrow, disruption will be needed again after the current contract is over in 2028.

Daniela Rojas (she/her) is a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences. Her column, Anything but MunDANIties, runs monthly this semester. She can be reached at [email protected].