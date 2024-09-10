3 hours ago Galleries Seen by The Sun: Clubfest By Photography Department | 3 hours ago LikeTweet EmailPrint More More on Galleries Subscribe to Galleries Hundreds of Cornell’s clubs tabled at this weekend’s Clubfest in Barton Hall. The Sun’s photography department covered the event, taking photos of the clubs. BARTON HALL | Across two sessions and four hours, thousands of Cornellians explored new clubs. Originally slated for the Arts Quad, the event was moved to Barton Hall due to the rain. MEDIOCRE MELODIES | Among the clubs were many a capella and performing arts clubs.Genna Handel ’26, Anthony Wang ’26 and Daniel Hofmann ’26 sing at their table (they weren’t that bad). MED-IN BLACK | New and old clubs alike tabled at Clubfest. Ose Imoisili ’26, Justin Paris ’26, Shaun Hinds ’26 and Esunge Ntiege ’26 founded Med In Black just this Fall. CU NOOZ | The Sun’s arch nemesis also tabled at Clubfest. Jacob Weinstein ’26, Laura Lee ’26 and Sofia Romanello ’25 hold up fake trophies, akin to their fake writing skills. ROTC | Cornell’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps challenged Cornellians to see how many pull-ups they could do. YAMATAI | Students were also treated to a number of performances, including Yamatai, Cornell’s taiko drumming group. ALBANIAN STUDENT ASSOCIATION | Touchdown the Bear made an appearance at Clubfest. Touchdown the Bear poses with Adriana Krasniqi ’25, Megi Bare ’27, Evi Duro ’26, Fati Mixha ’25 and Liriana Nezaj ’27. WHISTLING SHRIMP | Touchdown was rivaled by another costumed individual, who brought attention to the improv group Whistling Shrimp. Tess Lovell ’25, Jacob Irons ’27 (in costume) and Hudson Athas ’27 pose for a photo.