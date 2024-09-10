Seen by The Sun: Clubfest

Bruce Dancis ’69, a 17-year-old freshman at Cornell, was beside himself: Bob Dylan was coming to town. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter would be playing Barton Hall on Nov.

By MIKE SOSNICK

Nearly every student knew that Carly Rae Jepsen would be playing at Barton Hall on Sunday, but there weren’t many that seemed to be going. There wasn’t a steady stream of them trudging up from Collegetown, and people that I talked to treated the fact that I was going more as a gag than a given.