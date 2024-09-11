Cornell Republicans, Democrats Co-Host 9/11 Memorial Flag Planting

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Cornell Republicans and Cornell Democrats joined forces to co-host the 9/11 Memorial Flag Planting. Members of the Cornell community attended in the early morning to help plant flags, paying their respects to the lives lost 23 years ago in the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.

The memorial was held on the Arts Quad where flags were planted, each one representing a life lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

In a statement to The Sun, Cornell Democrats President Niles Hite ’26 shared his inspiration behind contributing to the flag planting.

“When it comes to 9/11 memorials, it’s tradition to place down flags for those that lost their lives,” Hite said. “This has been done all over the country for years by organizations and college campuses, and we collectively thought that Cornell should be no exception to that.”

Chris Hunter ’27, a passerby, shared sympathy for those impacted by 9/11, taking a moment to reflect on this day on his way to class.

“I thought it was pretty solemn,” Hunter said. “I think it’s necessary to pay our respects to the lives that were lost that day.”

In a statement to The Sun, Max Whalen ’26, Cornell Republicans executive vice president, explained the significance of collaboration, stressing the importance of coming together and uniting for causes that truly matter.

“The Cornell Republicans are thrilled to have the Cornell Democrats join us in our annual flag planting event in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks,” Whalen said. “In a time of heightened rhetoric and division in our nation, we’re committed to honoring all of those who’ve perished during the largest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.”

James Ronayne ’28 spoke to the importance of putting political beliefs aside to mourn a monumental loss of the nation. He explained that regardless of political party, community comes first, especially in times of sorrow.

“I think it was nice to see that there’s a community here that comes out and is able to do this, especially during the rough political climate in our country right now,” Ronayne said. “I think that it’s nice that they can come together for this goal and common support.”

Hite similarly reflected on the collaboration between the two groups. He shared his hope for a greater understanding among students, reinforcing the idea that common ground often exists despite differences.

“It was really nice to collaborate with the Cornell Republicans,” Hite said. “It’s still important to put forth an effort to understand one another, because at the end of the day, all human beings are more alike than we are different. … I hope that students can see that there is more that brings us together than what separates us.”