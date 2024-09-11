LETTER FROM THE EDITOR | Why You Should Apply to The Sun

Calling all creatives:

No matter what career path you’re looking to go down — from law, politics and media to science communication, literature and finance — there’s a place for you here at The Sun. So, what are you waiting for? Our general application is open until Sunday, September 15, at midnight. Find the link here.

It’s recruitment season. The Sun is seeking talented writers unafraid to expose injustice, break news and speak truth to power — and if writing’s not your forte, that’s OK, too. We’re also recruiting graphic designers, podcasters, photographers and entrepreneurs.

Now, you may be thinking: Why should I apply?

The Sun is the voice of the Cornell community. Through rigorous investigative reporting, we often are the only check students have on the administration, our student government and our local elected representatives. We will give you the resources and training to do the kind of journalism that makes a difference, and we will help you build the crucial research, writing and teamwork skills that will prepare you for success in any field.

The Sun also has perhaps the strongest career development opportunities of any campus organization, opportunities that could be yours if we select you to be on our team. The Sun’s network of alumni — which you could have access to — includes bestselling writers, Pulitzer Prize winners and some of the nation’s top lawyers. As a Sun staffer, you also will have at your disposal celebrated reporters and editors at the world’s most prestigious news outlets, from The New York Times, Al Jazeera, CNN, MSNBC and CBS to The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times and so many more.

The Sun has a proud record, going back to 1880, of training students to be once-in-a-generation changemakers. Take the author of Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut’s word for it: “The Cornell Sun, thank goodness, showed me what to do with my life, and I did it.”

— G.L.

