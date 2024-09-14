BREAKING: NLRB Orders Starbucks to Reopen Two Closed Ithaca Locations

National Labor Relations Board Administrative Law Judge Geoffrey Carter ordered Starbucks to reopen “within a reasonable period of time” two Ithaca locations that closed after employees formed a union, stating that its move to “chill unionism” violated the National Labor Relations Act.

Carter ruled on Friday that the May 2023 permanent closures of the Ithaca Commons and Meadow Street Starbucks locations and failure to bargain with the union were unlawful, as the board found the stores were closed for “antiunion reasons” and in an effort to quell unionizations elsewhere.

The NLRB similarly ordered on July 6, 2023, that the third Ithaca Starbucks location on College Avenue — which closed on June 10, 2022 — must reopen “immediately.” The store remains closed.

Discussions surrounding the Ithaca Commons and Meadow Street store closures occurred only a few months after the stores unionized. On April 8, 2022, all three Ithaca stores voted to unionize. In the summer of 2022, Starbucks regional leadership began weighing the closure of the Meadow Street and Ithaca Commons locations, citing high turnover and low profitability metrics, according to the NLRB ruling.

Carter found that profitability metrics were affected by union activity — including “economic losses” during employee strikes. He also found that employee turnover data included employees unlawfully fired for being union supporters and turnover connected to stricter enforcement of workplace policies that coincided with the start of the unionization effort.

The company can present evidence that was unavailable at the time of the unfair labor practice trial — which ended on April 25 — that could demonstrate reopening the two locations to be “unduly burdensome.”

After the store closures, students protested Cornell’s partnership with Starbucks, occupying Day Hall on May 11 and May 12, 2023, to demand that the University stop offering Starbucks products in its cafés and dining halls.

In August 2023, Cornell University announced it would cease its partnership with Starbucks by June 2025, when the current contract expires.

In an email sent to the student body at the time, then Student Assembly president Patrick Kuehl ’24 denounced Starbucks’s actions.

“Cornell doesn’t support labor violations,” Kuehl stated.

The movement to pressure Universities to end their partnership with Starbucks has since spread to other universities across the country, including Georgetown University and the University of Washington.

A Starbucks spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a May 14, 2023 statement titled “Our difficult decision to close Ithaca area stores,” Starbucks said the closures were due to partner and management turnover. The company said in the statement that it respected the right of its employees to unionize without threat of retaliation.