Serin Koh / Sun Contributor

18 seconds ago
Arts & Culture

SOLAR FLARE | Sundown

By |
Print More

Grab your picnic blanket and portable speaker. It’s not too cold yet to enjoy the slope at sunset!

  1. Nia Archives: “Silence Is Loud

Jungle takes new shape! Familiar drum breaks energize a heartfelt, noisy landscape of anachronistic tones — acoustic guitar and a screeching synth. 

  1. Kevin Abstract: “What Should I Do?

A breath of fresh autumn air. 

  1. Charli XCX: “Tears (feat. Caroline Polachek)

Brat didn’t come from nowhere; in A.G. we trust. 

  1. Clairo: “Terrapin

The song flipped by every amateur boom bap producer this summer. Album of the year? 

  1. Real Bad Man & Lukah: “The Initiates Piece (feat. billy woods)

A hodge-podge of calm melodic samples under knocking drums — Real Bad Man knows the formula to a perfect kickback beat. 

  1. A$AP Rocky: “Tailor Swif

Where’s the album, Flacko??

  1. Yung Lean: “Yoshi City

For when the sun starts to fall beneath the horizon. 

  1. Frank Ocean: “Futura Free

Let it ride.

Eric Han is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at [email protected].

‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.