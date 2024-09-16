SOLAR FLARE | Sundown

Grab your picnic blanket and portable speaker. It’s not too cold yet to enjoy the slope at sunset!

Nia Archives: “Silence Is Loud”

Jungle takes new shape! Familiar drum breaks energize a heartfelt, noisy landscape of anachronistic tones — acoustic guitar and a screeching synth.

A breath of fresh autumn air.

Brat didn’t come from nowhere; in A.G. we trust.

The song flipped by every amateur boom bap producer this summer. Album of the year?

Real Bad Man & Lukah: “The Initiates Piece (feat. billy woods)”

A hodge-podge of calm melodic samples under knocking drums — Real Bad Man knows the formula to a perfect kickback beat.

Where’s the album, Flacko??

Yung Lean: “Yoshi City”

For when the sun starts to fall beneath the horizon.

Frank Ocean: “Futura Free”

Let it ride.

