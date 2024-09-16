SOLAR FLARE | Sundown

Grab your picnic blanket and portable speaker. It’s not too cold yet to enjoy the slope at sunset!
- Nia Archives: “Silence Is Loud”
Jungle takes new shape! Familiar drum breaks energize a heartfelt, noisy landscape of anachronistic tones — acoustic guitar and a screeching synth.
- Kevin Abstract: “What Should I Do?”
A breath of fresh autumn air.
- Charli XCX: “Tears (feat. Caroline Polachek)”
Brat didn’t come from nowhere; in A.G. we trust.
- Clairo: “Terrapin”
The song flipped by every amateur boom bap producer this summer. Album of the year?
- Real Bad Man & Lukah: “The Initiates Piece (feat. billy woods)”
A hodge-podge of calm melodic samples under knocking drums — Real Bad Man knows the formula to a perfect kickback beat.
- A$AP Rocky: “Tailor Swif”
Where’s the album, Flacko??
- Yung Lean: “Yoshi City”
For when the sun starts to fall beneath the horizon.
- Frank Ocean: “Futura Free”
Let it ride.
Eric Han is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at [email protected].
‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.