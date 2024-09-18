Season Preview: Cornell Football Kickstarts New Era at Colgate 

Cornell football started its 2023-2024 season on top of the world. It all kicked off in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with a strong win against Lehigh University, followed by a nail-biting triumph at Yale, overwhelming the defending champion Bulldogs late in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, the winning momentum didn’t stay with the Red for long. The team walked off Schoellkopf Field with former head coach David Archer ’05 for the last time on Nov. 18, 2023, after a heartbreaking 29-14 loss to Columbia, leaving them with a measly 3-7 record.

Only one day later, Nicki Moore, director of athletics and physical education, announced an immediate change in football leadership, relieving Archer of his responsibilities after 11 years of coaching for his alma mater.

On Dec. 7, 2023, Dan Swanstrom, then the University of Pennsylvania’s offensive coordinator and the previous head coach of Ithaca College, was named head coach of Cornell football. Tasked with turning around a once-renowned program, Swanstrom immediately got to work.

After a 12-practice spring season and focused pre-season camp, the Red is set to take on Colgate (0-3, 0-0 Patriot) at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, New York.

“We haven’t played a game yet. All we’ve done is compete against each other day in and day out,” Swanstrom said. “So, the good part about this group is that they practice hard. They practice fast. We’ve been very focused in our work, and until the lights come on, you don’t know, but we’re hopeful that we’ll be tough and physical.”

Heading into the season, Cornell ranked seventh in the Ivy League preseason poll, just ahead of last-place Columbia. This season’s schedule is nearly the same as last, with the same seven Ivy League matchups, in addition to Colgate and Bucknell. Newcomer UAlbany poses an exciting challenge, ranked 20th in FCS rankings.

“You know, we believe we can win some games, but right now, our concern really isn’t about wins, it’s not about losses [and] it’s not talking about championships, but just seeing this group of young men and how good they can play the sport of football,” Swanstrom said.

While the Red lost several key players to graduation, the 26 newcomers and impactful returning players on both sides of the ball are expected to bolster the team’s strength this season. Here’s a breakdown of each position, highlights of some key players and what to know about the new additions going into this season.

Defense

The defensive line remains largely intact, with last season’s 10-game starter Brendan Chesnut returning alongside key linemen like Muhammad Ali-Kobo, Hunter Sloane and Maxwell Van Fleet, all seniors. While the linebacker group saw some changes with the loss of Noah Taylor ’24 and Holt Fletcher ’24, senior Luke Banbury, who led the Red in tackles in 2023 and earned Phil Steele Second-Team honors, makes a strong return. Further, down the field, senior safety Trey Harris and junior safety Jeremiah Lewis offer additional support and protection.

Offense

On the offensive front, senior Jameson Wang returns as the Red’s star quarterback. He ranked third in the Ivy League in passing yards and completion, topped the Ivy League in rushing yards, threw the third-fewest interceptions in the conference and posted the league’s best completion percentage. Wang also earned Phil Steele Preseason All-Conference First Team honors.

Wang is joined by junior wide receiver Davon Kiser, who received Second Team honors as both a receiver and special teams player for his role as the team’s punt and kick returner. Sophomore running back Ean Pope, sophomore wide receiver Samuel Musungu and junior wide receiver Doryn Smith will bring additional speed and agility to the Big Red’s offense.

Although the offensive line lost critical players like linemen Terrance Caldwell and Micah Sahakian to graduation, assistant coach Sean Reeder’s development of the young group has introduced new talent. Senior tight end Matthew Pilc also returns to strengthen the lineup.

Special Teams

Cornell notably lost Jackson Kennedy, a formidable All-Ivy kicker, punter and placekicker, to graduation. However, sophomore kicker Alan Zhao will look to fulfill kickoff, field goal and extra point duties, while senior Ayden McCarter is back as the punter after serving as holder last season.

New Additions

The Red’s roster will feature 25 first-year students and one transfer. Sophomore Devin Page, brother of sophomore offensive lineman Dylan Page, is a QB transfer from Penn. He is joined by two first-year quarterbacks, four wide receivers, one running back, four offensive linemen, one tight end, five defensive backs, three linebackers, four defensive linemen and one kicker/punter.

So, what should fans expect going into this new era of Cornell football?

Swanstrom warns the public not to set lofty expectations, but rather focus on the increased effort and courage from his team.

“I want you guys to see a team that just plays their butts off. I mean, I just want you to see great effort. I want you to see sportsmanship. I want you to see a team that plays very hard and never gives in,” Swanstrom said. “A smart football team that plays tough, fast and has fun doing it together.”