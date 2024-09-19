MULTIMEDIA | Pro-Palestine Protesters Disrupt Career Fair, Confront Boeing Recruiters

Over 100 pro-Palestine protesters confronted Boeing — a company students voted to divest from in April 2024 — at the School of Industrial and Labor Relations’s Human Capital and Human Relations Career Fair Wednesday afternoon.



Protesters, chanting “We will work, we will fight. No more jobs in genocide,” and “Free Palestine,” marched to The Statler Hotel, disrupting the career fair.



This disruption, according to a University statement, involved shoving police officers, making guests of the University feel threatened and denying students the opportunity to experience the career fair.



Sun reporters on the scene did not observe any physical violence towards law enforcement but did note distress among recruiters, students and administration involved in the career fair.



According to the University statement, Cornell Police are working to identify protesters who violated University policies. Students involved will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards for disciplinary action including suspension, and faculty and staff will be referred to Human Resources. Protesters may face criminal charges, the statement explained.



Filmed by Julia Senzon

Edited by Marian Caballo

Produced by Julia Senzon, Marian Caballo