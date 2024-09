CU Downtown welcomed and introduced students to the downtown Ithaca area last Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Performances, tables and food filled the Commons.

YAMATAI | Yamatai Drum Group performed at CU Downtown. They played traditional and community Japanese taiko pieces.

Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor

PREMIUM BLEND | Ithaca College’s female a cappella group Premium Blend performed at the Bernie Milton Pavillion.

Stephan Menasche/Sun Staff Photographer

MIDDLE EASTERN | Cornell’s Middle Eastern Music Ensemble performed at CU Downtown.

Stephan Menasche/Sun Staff Photographer

PITCH PLEASE | Pitch Please, an Ithaca College a capella, was the last performance of the day.

Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor

I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM | Purity Ice Cream served hot dogs and ice cream from their stand. Their mint chip flavor was delicious.

Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor

TCAT | Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit set up a table in the commons.

Stephan Menasche/Sun Staff Photographer

PPGA | Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund operated a stand at the Ithaca Commons to advocate for a NY Abortion Rights proposition.

Stephan Menasche/Sun Staff Photographer

ITHACA IS BOOKS | Buffalo Street Books held the Ithaca is Books festival at the same time as CU Downtown. Ivy Stevens and Nora Marcus-Hecht sit with books at their table.

Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor

RIOT ACT | Riot Act, an independent, non-profit bookstore from Binghamton also made an appearance. Andy Pragacz stands behind his table.

Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor

READING ODYSSEY | Odyssey Bookstore, located on West Green St., only has one of each book at a time. Casey Soules, Laura Larson ’85 and Hannah Larson help operate the Odyssey Bookstore table.

Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor

ITHACA IS COMICS | Raj Mangaraj ran the Comics for Collectors table. He gave out free comics to anyone who stopped by.

Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor

ALCHEMY BOOKS | Devin Hunt, Keegan Young and Naomi Daniluk founded Ink Alchemy Books in 2022. They published their first anthology recently.

Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor

AUTUMN LEAVES | Izabelle Grimm and Erik Burt ’09 stand at the Autumn Leaves Books table. Located on The Commons, they sell new and used books.

Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor

AUTONOMEDIA | Over the years, Jim Fleming of Autonomedia has printed over 250 unique books. He gave out free calendars to attendees.

Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor

CORNELL PRESS | Scott Levine of Cornell University Press, a non-profit publisher, gave out free socks.

Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor

