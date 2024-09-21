Football Stumbles in Season Opener, Falls to Colgate

Stats were not reported following the conclusion of the game. This story will be updated.

After a lengthy offseason under new leadership, head coach Dan Swanstrom and Cornell football took the field at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, New York, looking to set the tone for a new era of football on East Hill.

While the Red showed early offensive promise, it couldn’t keep up with Colgate on its home field, as Cornell dropped its season opener, 41-24. The Raiders secured their first win of the 2024 season, as Cornell fell to 0-1. Defensive struggles characterized the loss in Swanstrom’s debut.

The Swanstrom Era got underway with an impressive first drive for Cornell (0-1, 0-0 Ivy). After solid field position thanks to a Colgate out-of-bounds kick off, a 45-yard catch and run by sophomore tight end Ryder Kurtz set up sophomore kicker Alan Zhao for a field goal, which he booted 32 yards. Colgate responded with a 13-play, 43-yard drive to tie it up, 3-3.

As evidenced by both teams’ opening drives, the story of the first half was offense. Cornell’s senior preseason All-Ivy quarterback Jameson Wang diced up the Colgate offense, finishing the half with four 30+ yard plays, going 15-18 for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Wang’s first touchdown was caught by sophomore wide receiver Samuel Musungu in the first quarter, while junior wide receiver Parker Woodring received the other in the second quarter.

While the offense showed promise, punting on just two of their five first-half drives, defense proved to be the Achilles heel for the Red in the first half. Colgate’s three-quarterback offense torched Cornell’s defense, and the Red’s defense failed to get a single stop in the first half, allowing 326 yards of Raider offense. To cap off a rough first half, Cornell junior safety Jeremiah Lewis was ejected for targeting with just 8 seconds left in the first half.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Colgate quarterback Mike Brecia’s legs and quarterback Jake Stearney’s arm proved unstoppable, as the Raider offense exploded for 27 points and 326 total yards of offense in the opening half. Impressively, the Raiders converted 5/8 third downs and both of their fourth down attempts.

While both teams punted to start the second half, Colgate dodged a bullet when junior linebacker Ben Sahakian forced a fumble. Though the Raiders regained possession, it resulted in Cornell’s first defensive stop of the game and Colgate’s first punt after going three-and-out.

But defensive woes ultimately persisted for the Red, which surrendered a rushing touchdown from Winston Moore that made it a three-possession game early in the third quarter.

Newsletter Signup

That would be all the offense from either team in the third quarter, as the 34-17 lead held as the final frame commenced. Cornell failed to convert a pivotal fourth down around three minutes in, giving Colgate possession with prime field position. However, injuries to both Brecia and Stearney promoted Zach Osborn to quarterback for the Raiders.

A Cornell interception in the fourth quarter rejuvenated the once forlorn Cornell bench, but the Red was unable to get much out of it. Over reliance on the running game ultimately barred Cornell from making a comeback, as the Colgate defensive line held strong. A pair of tackles for losses, the second being on fourth down, turned the ball back over to the Raiders with around six minutes left.

Cornell made a strong drive up the field late in the game, but it turned out to be too little too late. Junior running back Johntu Reed found the end zone with 2:36 to go, cutting the deficit to 10 points, but Colgate retaliated with a touchdown of its own just over a minute later. The Raiders converted the extra point to finish off the game with an astounding 41 points.

The Red will look to rebound next week, as it will take the field at Schoellkopf on Homecoming Weekend. Opening kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.