SOLAR FLARE | Sad Girl Autumn

With the beginning of fall around the corner, that means it is time for sad girl autumn. Now many of you may not be sad girls, but the vibes are still immaculate. Whether you are lamenting a summer fling turned sour, a bad prelim score, or just need a dramatic walk around Beebe, these are the songs for you. Fair warning, there is a lot of Taylor Swift… but how could there not be?

Taylor Swift: “Cardigan”

As you pull out your cardigans for the first time this autumn, listen to the painful nostalgia of fall romance.

“When you are young they assume you know nothing…”

Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”

Even though this is the end of the season for wildflowers, this song is perfect for reminiscing on what could have been.

“I should put this all behind me shouldn’t I?…”

Lana Del Rey: “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”

Of course queen Lana had to make an appearance in this playlist. She basically created sad girl autumn.

“I’m still so strange and wild…”

Taylor Swift: “My Tears Ricochet”

Whether the tears are falling because of a test, an ex, or just a bad day, let them ricochet.

“And if I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake?…”

I highly recommend listening to this song during sunset at Beebe. But for all my sad girls out there, don’t apologize for loving.

“You were the best, but you were the worst…”

Phoebe Bridgers: “Motion Sickness”

For a little chiller but still heart-wrenching vibe.

“I faked it every time, but that’s alright…”

Taylor Swift: “Tolerate It”

Honestly the perfect song to listen to while you watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“I know my love should be celebrated…”

I love Olivia, but DO NOT be like her and call your toxic ex. Listen to sad songs instead.

“I hate that I give you power over that kind of stuff…”

Lizzy McAlpine: “Ceilings”

I really relate to her singing about getting stuck in the rain. Very Ithaca.

“But it’s not real and you don’t exist…”

Well I don’t know how sad girl autumn ends but this Solar Flare is ending with this song.

“Leaving me bereft and reeling…”

Emma Robinson is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].

‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.