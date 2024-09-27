LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Stand with Me, Josh Riley, Lea Webb and Anna Kelles

Newsletter Signup

To the Editor:

I was a pre-school speech-language pathologist in Tompkins County for over 40 years and I now volunteer with organizations to support farm workers, climate action, refugees and immigrants. I give rides, deliver clothes and furniture, and advocate for bi-partisan legislation for fair, effective and sustainable climate change solutions.

These activities make me keenly aware of the importance of the people we elect to represent us in Albany and Washington. Senator Lea Webb is an effective advocate for equitable healthcare and champions workers’ rights. Assemblywoman Kelles shares these values and is a resilient advocate for the environment, especially here in the Finger Lakes.

Josh Riley, champions equal access to health care, stands with workers on and off the picket line, supports gun safety legislation and believes that the middle- and working-class families, not the super-rich, deserve tax breaks. His professional record of service is an impressive demonstration of his dedication to our well-being.

Please stand with me and vote for a straight Democratic ticket in November. Harris, Walz, Riley, Webb and Kelles will take us forward, not back.

Thank you

— Nancy Emerson, Town of Ithaca

