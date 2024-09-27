MULTIMEDIA | Suspended Pro-Palestinian International Student Tells The Sun His Side of the Story

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“It’s so much bigger than me.”

The Sun sat down with Momodou Taal, an international graduate student from the United Kingdom who could be forced to leave the country after the University suspended him for taking part in a pro-Palestinian protest last week. At the protest, more than 100 student activists shut down a career fair attended by defense contractors Boeing and L3Harris.

Taal believes he was singled out for disciplinary action. At time of publication, The Sun has learned of no other suspensions related to the career fair protest.

Taal described his suspension as “a David and Goliath battle” with the administration and said it was “unsurprising that I became a target.”

Interview by Gabriel Levin

Filmed by Marian Caballo, Ming DeMers

Edited by Marian Caballo