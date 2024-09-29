MULTIMEDIA | Sun on the Street: Cornell Ranked No. 11 University in the U.S.

MULTIMEDIA | Sun on the Street is The Sun’s multimedia series interviewing students around campus on a variety of relevant issues. Today, we cover Cornell University being ranked 11th in the country on the 2025 Best National Universities list published by U.S. News & World Report.

Ahead of No. 13 Columbia University and No. 30 New York University, Cornell earned the title of top school in New York State. In addition to beating out Columbia, Cornell also ranked higher than peer Ivy League schools Brown University and Dartmouth College.

Hosted by Julia Lee

Filmed by Heilani Kim, Jamie Tang

Edited by Heilani Kim

Produced by Julia Lee, Jamie Tang, Heilani Kim