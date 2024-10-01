LETTER TO THE EDITOR | We Deserve Full Disclosure on Synthetic Turf Health Risks

Re: Environmental Advocates, Cornell Athletics Dispute Over Artificial Turf Project (news, Sept. 6)

To the Editor:

On Sept. 3, Zero Waste Ithaca and other environmental groups rallied against our university’s plan to install synthetic turf on Tower Road, timed before the city planning board meeting that would decide the environmental impact assessment. As an intramural athlete and Vice President of Cornell Environmental Collaborative, I attended the rally.

I was disappointed that The Sun reported only 20 attendees, while by my count there were at least 35, and the Ithaca Voice reported 40. This undercount diminishes the voices of community members who gathered to express concerns, and it hinders public transparency.

The University’s claims about using plant-based materials and PFAS-free turf are questionable. Evidence shows that many so-called “plant-based” solutions still pose significant health and environmental risks. The safety of these materials is far from proven, so what standards are actually being used to evaluate them?

Even more concerning is that many of my fellow student-athletes attending the planning board meeting were underinformed about the health risks of synthetic turf. Microplastics from turf can travel deep into the lungs, potentially causing chronic inflammation, especially in athletes exercising intensely in these environments.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

It’s alarming that we, the students most impacted by these changes, were asked to attend the meeting without adequate information about potential hazards. Even more concerning is that I was one of the only few undergraduates from Cornell to attend in opposition at any previous meeting to provide feedback and views on the synthetic turf projects.

Despite several dozen student-athletes flooding the hallways and room for the Sept. 3 meeting, ostensibly in support of the project, those who spoke could be counted on two hands. This suggests the University saw a threat to their upcoming project and leveraged its influential status and power over athletes to minimize the voices of community members and local environmental organizations in attendance. Now more than ever, it’s crucial that the University provides education on the risks of synthetic turf, especially for athletes.

I urge the University and the planning board to reconsider their approach, ensure real community engagement and prioritize the health and safety of students. Transparent dialogue and accurate reporting are essential for informed decision-making.

Newsletter Signup



— Carver Hauptman ’27