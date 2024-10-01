Rediscovering Her’s: TikTok’s Role in Immortalizing an Indie Duo

Newsletter Signup

New music — in my experience at least — makes its way onto my Spotify account through many avenues. Friends, concerts, nights out and even store speakers have, over the years, added to my playlists. To me however, it is TikTok and its vaunted algorithm that have exposed my fellow Gen Zers and me to more new music than anywhere else lately. The app continually gives airtime to novel and lesser-known artists and breathes new life into artists long out of the popularity cycle (The Cranberries and their ubiquitous 1993 hit “Linger” likely spring to mind). But in my opinion the most telling instance of this phenomena is the posthumous TikTok rise of Her’s and their first album Songs of Her’s.

In May of 2017 the Liverpool duo behind Her’s, Stephen Fitzpatrick (vocals and guitar) and Audun Laading (bass and backing vocals), released Song of Her’s as a compilation album of their single releases from across 2016 and 2017. While catchy and uplifting, the opening track “Dorothy” and its repetitive guitar and vocals lack the vocal or instrumental quirks that give each of the rest of the songs their unique Her’s charm. The next song “Cool With You” offers that charm with a bassey soft Lo-Fi first half fit only for daydreaming on your bedroom floor, then switching halfway to a groovy vocally driven Bossanova-esque chiller. “Marcel” again switches the vibe, with his infectious guitar and notably strong backing vocals from Audun, creating a sumptuous cocktail of tropical beach wave and slacker rock sound which altogether make the rather simple vocals more than sufficient to label this one of the best songs of the album.

The assumedly joking inclusion of “Cops Theme” comes next as a simple 25 second interlude parodying sounds reminiscent of a generic ’80s crime show theme. With the intermission now over, Her’s resumes regularly scheduled programming with the aptly named “Speed Racer.” This one is a favorite, sounding straight out of the ’50s with a fast rock and roll instrumental, which, thanks to Stephen’s continuing vocal heroics, still maintains that distinct “indie” feel. “Medieval” brings the album back to its slower starting pace. Its pairing of nervous and insecure-sounding guitar with forlorn lyrics evokes a weirdly unnerved calm. It probably also has the best showing of Stephen’s vocal talent barring the next song up.

Well, this is it, likely the reason why both you (assuming you are one) and I are both Her’s fans. “What Once Was” starts with an instantly iconic guitar and gradually flows into perfectly accompanying vocals which can do nothing but make you feel at ease. Tragically ironic considering the lyrics discuss a family death, and even more so knowing the tragic fate of the band in real life. “You Don’t Know This Guy” returns to the measured and vibrant instrumental raptures of “Marcel” with a less is more approach that just works. Finally “I’ll Try” caps off Songs of Her’s with a symphony of quick, joyful guitar and slightly more complex drums and synths then previous tracks all perfectly supporting the again simple but precisely fitting lyrics. It’s happy while sad and upbeat while slow all at once. It is the perfect end to an undeniably phenomenal album.

With Song of Her’s Stephen and Audun crafted the kind of perfect oddball pop sound that saw them draw effusive praise from the blogosphere for their colorful craftsmanship. Ostensibly off-kilter enough to slide into the headphones of anybody with a penchant for Ariel Pink or Mac DeMarco, Her’s rose above and beyond the contemporary British indie vocabulary. This ubiquity of appeal is rare in the indie genre and is partly how they went viral on TikTok back in 2022.

When I first discovered Her’s I was absentmindedly scrolling late one night in the summer of 2022, flicking through the endless clips, when I came across a video of a grassy field sonically adorned by utterly heavenly guitar. I had just heard “What Once Was” for the first time. I quickly dove into the comments to figure out the name of the artist, only to read comment after comment: “RIP,” “they deserved better,” “if only they were here.” For those who don’t know, on March 27, 2019, both Stephen and Audunn were killed in a car wreck while on their first tour in America.

Her’s was not the first or the last band to experience this posthumous virality. We’ve seen it happen with artists like Mac Miller and Juice WRLD, whose music saw new life on TikTok following their deaths. But Her’s is a particularly poignant example because their rise felt sudden and entirely unexpected. Before TikTok, they were an indie darling, beloved by a niche group but unknown to most, myself included. It leaves me with a lingering sense of sadness knowing that Stephen and Audun will never get to see the great impact and reach their music now has. Even more so I feel guilt knowing I wasn’t one of their “original” fans.With that said I think Stephen and Audun would be proud to see what TikTok has done for their audience. Because TikTok content is so personal it doesn’t just elevate a band’s songs, but also connects them to emotions and stories. “What Once Was” became the backdrop for videos about loss, heartbreak and nostalgia. Through TikTok the music itself has become a living monument to the band’s memory, intertwined with the experiences of millions of TikTok users. For a band so infused with influences from across genres and songs oozing with quirky personality, it’s rather fitting then that TikTok has allowed Her’s to reach further than it ever could have. It’s only a shame that, like their biggest hit, Her’s is now “What Once Was.” If they had made it to their online blow-up in 2022, I have no doubt they would have been one of the most popular indie bands of the decade.

James Palm is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at [email protected].