BERMAN | Get Rid of the Resume: One Page Can’t Tell Your Story

As I scrolled through the Cornell Sun application, I found myself searching for the box where I would drop the one-page summary of my professional life — distilled into bullet points, job titles and credentials. When applying to anything, it has become second nature to pull up that sheet of paper we hope will capture the essence of who we are and what we’ve accomplished. After multiple look-throughs, I felt relieved when I realized there wasn’t one.

The resume has become the most important, and ironically least effective, tool in nearly every job, internship or club application. It is so important that it has created an entirely new field of professionals — “resume experts” — dedicated to writing, fixing or editing a resume. And rightfully so. It is the first and often the last tool that determines whether a candidate reaches the next round, gets the position or is dismissed without further consideration. In fact, around 75 percent of job resumes are disqualified by Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) before a human even gets a chance to read them. This is how it goes; we don’t question it, we just submit. However, maybe it is time we take a step back and reconsider if this process is the best way to find candidates. Are we genuinely showcasing our potential, or are we merely conforming to a system prioritizing format over substance? In a world where creativity, adaptability and problem-solving skills are more critical than ever, reducing a candidate’s worth to a list of keywords and neatly aligned bullet points seems insufficient, if not entirely misguided.

Can you tell your story on a piece of paper? I know I can’t. The adversity you experience, your growth and aspiration, and all of your job positions cannot be captured by a neatly formatted list of accomplishments. The resume shifts our human story into a rigid template. How does a resume show your collaboration skills? For me, someone who wants to go into a field involving writing, how can a resume show my skill in that? Additionally, the resume creates a universal definition of success that rewards those who have followed traditional career paths, held prestigious titles and acquired specific credentials. It’s all a formula. But what about the self-taught programmer who doesn’t have a degree but has built innovative software? What about the entrepreneur who spent years launching their projects but does not have formal corporate experience? These candidates might not have the typical resume, but they possess equally valuable qualities.

Not only is the resume an ineffective way to determine a candidate’s qualifications, but it also stifles individuals from prioritizing jobs that interest them. I’ve heard people say “but it is good for the resume” countless times; I, too, am even a culprit. We live in a world where a piece of paper pushes people to pursue roles and jobs they aren’t even passionate about just because an AI tool will prioritize them. Resumes diminish our excitement about work and our sense of purpose and lead to a workforce lacking real enthusiasm for their jobs.

If we were to eliminate resumes, we would need a solution to narrow down candidates in mass so that they could effectively tell their stories. I don’t know if there is one solution, but maybe a combination of solutions can help.

Firstly, companies (especially in some fields) can increase skill-based assessments, where candidates must complete a task for the job they are applying to. For example, a coding job would require a coding challenge.

Second, companies conduct pre-recorded interviews immediately, and as AI increases, it may be able to include areas such as collaboration skills or a candidate’s adversity.

Last, companies can do what Cornell Sun did and create an application without a resume and instead ask questions about your interests that test creativity and more. Yes, these methods may not be as efficient as a robot scanning one piece of paper, but who cares how efficient something is if the results aren’t as effective?

We’re humans, not resume-filling robots. We should be seen as such.

Seth Berman is a third-year student in the College of Arts & Sciences. His column, The Other Side, takes on controversial issues both on the Cornell campus and in broader societal contexts, offering a unique perspective on debates that challenge conventional thinking. He can be reached at [email protected].

