FLEMING | The Prosecution of Momodou Taal in the Words of His Faculty Support — Part 3: The Second Complaint

Editor’s Note: This piece represents the third in a four part series on the disciplinary process employed by Cornell’s administration against Momodou Taal, written by his faculty support. It has been slightly edited by The Sun for clarity, grammar and style, but, in the interest of transparency, otherwise preserved in its complete form. To read the first part, click here.

On April 26 Taal received a message from Christina Liang, Director of the OSCCS, informing him that he was temporarily suspended, effectively immediately, for involvement on April 25 in an unauthorized encampment (the “Liberated Zone” encampment that was established on the Arts Quad on that day). Her letter noted that “the Interim Expressive Activities Policy, Section F, Outdoor Camping specifically provides that ‘[o]utdoor camping requires prior registration’.”

Notably, neither “amplified sound via a megaphone” (first complaint) nor “unauthorized camping” is a violation of the Student Code of Conduct. Instead the OSCCS charged and suspended Taal by applying a decree — the IEAP that the Cornell administration handed down on Jan. 24, 2024 without engaging in consultation with the Faculty Senate, University Assembly or other university governance bodies. It was only after a widespread outcry from the university community that the administration retracted some of the IEAP provisions. Yet, despite the fact that the Revised IEAP is undergoing further review and revision by an appointed committee, the administration continues to enforce it.

On May 1, Taal met with Liang and was accompanied by Prof. Minawi and a union representative. Minawi was struck by the vagueness of the accusations, the lack of evidence and the lack of transparency of the process. Taal and the union representative noted that many hundreds if not thousands of students, faculty and staff had been involved in the peaceful encampment or participated in rallies associated with it. Why, then, were only four students (including Taal) suspended on April 26? Since Taal and two of the other four students were members of the negotiations committee that had met with representatives of the administration on April 25, were they being targeted in their capacities as spokespersons and negotiators? All questions posed by Taal, the union representative and the support person were met with vague or canned answers. Accordingly, Taal was not willing to give up his freedom of speech rights in return for not being temporarily suspended.

In a letter also dated May 1, Liang proposed a Modified Temporary Suspension Agreement that would lift the conditions of the Temporary Suspension, although the underlying Formal Complaint would remain in place. On May 3 Taal wrote to Liang to confirm his understanding of the agreement: “The temporary suspension agreement terminates on or before the Fall 2024 semester … Nothing in the agreement shall affect my ability to challenge/appeal the suspension through a University procedure. Nothing in the agreement shall affect any Union negotiations challenging the suspension … That when I reply to your email containing the Modified Temporary Suspension Agreement’s terms by accepting them, such acceptance would not (and should not) be construed as admission of guilt, breach of policies, or confirmation of any other fact.” On May 6, Liang wrote to confirm that Taal was “not making any admission with respect to the underlying conduct matter” and that “the terms of the proposed modified temporary suspension do not prohibit you from speaking about your experience or your cause, consistent with your freedom of speech rights.”

On May 15 Liang wrote to Taal to lift the temporary suspension: “Now that the unauthorized encampment has voluntarily closed, the risk posed to the university community has been substantially mitigated. And, significantly, you have upheld your commitment not to engage in, facilitate, participate or assist in any other violations of university policy. I therefore have determined that the temporary suspension first issued on April 26, 2024, is no longer necessary to protect the University community and is lifted effective immediately.”

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The underlying formal complaint, however, remains in place and has not been investigated. On Aug. 2 Taal received an email from OSCCS offering to discuss a possible alternate resolution. Taal asserted his right under the CGSU-UE’s Memorandum of Agreement with Cornell to have the Union bargain on his behalf, and has begun to compile a list of witnesses. To date the process has not advanced beyond this point.

Paul Fleming is a professor of Comparative Literature and German Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences. He served as Momodou Taal’s faculty advisor for his third complaint. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tracy McNulty is a professor of Comparative Literature and Romance Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences. She served as Momodou Taal’s faculty advisor for his first complaint. She can be reached at [email protected]

Mostafa Minawi is a professor of History in the College of Arts and Sciences. He served as Momodou Taal’s faculty advisor for his second complaint.. He can be reached at [email protected]