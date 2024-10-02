MALINA | On Academic Freedom and the Hillel Meeting

To the Editor,

In The Sun’s article, “Administrators Discuss Disciplining Protesters, Monitoring Faculty in Private Hillel Parents Meeting,” I was quoted as suggesting that “in-class activities of our faculty” will “be scrutinized.”

My intent was to reference the University’s Policy Statement on Academic Freedom and Freedom of Speech and Expression and the American Association of University Professors Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure, which notes that, in the classroom, professors should “be careful not to introduce into their teaching controversial matter which has no relation to their subject,” and “should at all times be accurate, should exercise appropriate restraint, [and]…show respect for the opinions of others.” University administrators have no purview over classroom instruction, nor should they. Any review of faculty classroom activity appropriately lies with the faculty, who are committed to promoting inclusive academic spaces that are free of unlawful discrimination or harassment.

I thank the members of Cornell’s faculty who reached out to me to express understandable concern.

Joel M. Malina

Vice President for University Relations