SUNBURSTS | Big Red Weekend

Starting Sept 27, last weekend was packed with events in Ithaca. From big red apples to the Big Red defeating Yale at homecoming, thousands of students and alumni flocked to Ithaca for Applefest and Homecoming.



WELCOME | A sign outside the Ithaca Commons welcomes attendees to Applefest. Over the three days of the festival, thousands of members of the Ithaca community attended. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

GOURMET FOR A DAY | Gourmet caramel apples, with hot caramel, whipped creams, and nuts were sold for eight dollars. They were delicious. (Sophia Imber/Sun Staff Photographer)

ITHACA RUNS ON DONUTS | Apple cider donuts, a staple at Applefest, were made fresh for the customers. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

VOTE | Some took advantage of the large crowd to spread their message. A woman walked around encouraging attendees to register to vote. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

FIREWORKS | Cornell kicked off homecoming weekend with a fireworks show at Schoellkopf Field. (Jaein Ku/Sun Staff Photographer)

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

SMILE! | Anita Liu ’25, Keilani Johnson ’25, and Joselyn Auquilla ’25 pose for a photo ahead of their final Homecoming game. (Karlie McGann/Sun Staff Photographer)

SAXOPHONES | The Big Red Marching band brought music and team energy to the Fan fest. Sergio Manuel ‘17 plays saxophone with the Big Red Marching Band. (Karlie McGann/Sun Staff Photographer)

CANDY AND CAREERS | Cornell University Career Services hands out candy and career resources to students. (Karlie McGann/Sun Staff Photographer)

Newsletter Signup

HAIL CORNELL! | In a time honored tradition, students and alumni proudly sing the Alma Mater as one before kickoff. (Karlie McGann/Sun Staff Photographer)

BIG RED WIN | Students and alumni alike showed up for the Homecoming game to cheer on the Big Red towards their first Homecoming win since 2016. (Sophia Imber/Sun Staff Photographer)

TOUCHDOWN! | Brendan Lee ‘27, who scored two touchdowns at Homecoming, celebrates after a touchdown with Jameson Wang ‘25. (Leilani Burke/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

LET’S GO RED | Zack Kozma ’23 and Astrid James ’27 cheer on the team from the front of the stands. (Karlie McGann/Sun Staff Photographer)

SCHOOL RECORD | Jameson Wang’s ‘25 five touchdowns were instrumental to Cornell’s win and matched the school record for most touchdowns accounted for. (Leilani Burke/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

TINASHE AND YAYA BEY | The weekend wrapped up with the annual homecoming concert hosted by the Cornell Concert Commission. Tinashe and special guest Yaya Bey performed to a crowd of hundreds in Barton hall on Saturday night. (Joseph Reyes/Sun Staff Photographer)

