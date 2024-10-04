Students Celebrate Jewish New Year Centering Hope, Resilience

As the leaves change color and the air turns crisp, a new season unfolds at Cornell — especially for members of the Jewish community.

From Wednesday to Friday, students celebrated Rosh Hashanah, marking the Jewish New Year with meaningful services, festive meals and diverse gatherings.

“A fresh start is exactly what we need right now, especially after such a hard year,” said Ezra Galperin ’26, the house manager of the Center for Jewish Living. “I don’t think it’s a secret why I’m saying that.”

Amid a nationwide uptick in antisemitism and Islamophobia since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, 2023, Jewish Cornell students have grappled with tense campus situations.

Last October, former Cornell junior Patrick Dai ’24 posted several threats to Jewish students on Greekrank, an anonymous discussion forum. One post threatened a mass shooting at 104West!, which houses Cornell’s CJL and kosher dining hall. In August, Dai was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

Galperin said he was determined to celebrate Rosh Hashanah to its fullest while keeping all the lives lost in the war in mind.

“That 101 of our people are still in captivity definitely makes it bittersweet, but it’s important we go into the holiday with more joy than ever,” Galperin said. “The goal of Hamas and other organizations like that is to break the Jewish spirit, and we’re not gonna let them do that.”

According to Israeli authorities, more than 60 living hostages and the bodies of approximately 35 people who were held in captivity by Hamas but are now thought to be dead remain in Gaza.

Benjamin Malekan ’25, the president of the CJL, echoed a similar message of hope.

“When terrible things happen to us, it’s our responsibility to be only more happy and joyful,” Malekan said. “It’s very important for me to keep all the people in Israel in mind while we do all those things.”

Cornell Hillel held various services for Rosh Hashanah, including Orthodox, Conservative and Reform options. The organization also hosted a Rosh Hashanah banquet at Trillium on Wednesday along with various other gatherings throughout the holiday.

Students could also choose to celebrate in smaller, more intimate gatherings with friends.

Through Hillel, students could receive funding for personal gatherings, with $10 provided per guest for up to 15 people.

“Hillel is actually incentivizing students to host people at their own homes, so I’ve been fortunate enough to be invited to the home of a friend of mine for a meal over Rosh Hashanah,” Galperin said.

These sponsored meals can be especially beneficial for people who want to honor customs specific to their cultures.

“I’m a Persian Jew, and we have a lot of different customs I’m not sure other Jews have,” Malekan said. “For example, we have a cow tongue [at the Rosh Hashanah dinner], so our year is like a head and not a tail.”

While different Jewish communities have varying traditions, one thread connecting them all this Rosh Hashanah is hope and resilience, according to Galperin.

“Our community is closer than it ever has been,” Galperin said. “We’re more proudly Jewish than we ever have been and we’re going to celebrate the holiday with as much spirit as we possibly can.”