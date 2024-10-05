Football Gears Up for Gritty Matchup Against UAlbany 

Heading into the third weekend of the season, Football (1-1, 1-0 Ivy) faces one of its most challenging matchups yet in the University at Albany (1-3, 0-1 CAA), which was ranked 16th in the FCS preseason polls.

Since that ranking, the Great Danes have struggled, losing their last three games after a season-opening win against Long Island University (0-5, 0-0 Northeast). Now, they’re looking to bounce back against their in-state challengers.

The Red are coming off a fiery hot homecoming weekend with a massive win against reigning Yale, the last Ivy League Champion. The Red’s offense put up a staggering five touchdowns, 278 passing yards and a combined 197 rushing yards, led by this week’s Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week, senior quarterback Jameson Wang.

A three-year starter, Wang has shown immense promise during his tenure at Cornell, both matching and surpassing numerous records set over the years.

“He’s a very hungry individual who consumes a ton of knowledge,” said head coach Dan Swanstrom. “The more I give him, the more he absorbs.”

The Red’s defense collected 58 total tackles, one tackle for loss by senior linebacker Luke Banbury and one interception from junior cornerback Rick Coleman Jr.

This game was quite a contrast from the Red’s season opener at Colgate. When asked what contributed to the team’s success, Swanstrom said, “I think we had 21 missed tackles against Colgate. We did a much better job of tackling — much better defense — which allowed our offense more opportunities, and we played much better complimentary football.”

While UAlbany has been on a three-game losing streak, with losses against West Virginia (2-2, 1-0 B12), Idaho (3-2, 0-1 Big Sky) and Maine (3-2, 1-1 CAA), this shouldn’t be taken as a sign to take the team’s foot off the gas.

UAlbany’s senior quarterback, Myles Burkett, threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns versus Maine, his first multi-TD game of the season.

Seven McGee, a senior wide receiver, has collected 337 receiving yards this season and will likely look to add more this weekend as Burkett’s top target. He also has the Red taking notes during scouting sessions, accounting for his “great speed [and] great ability to catch the football.”

However, the most standout aspect to Swanstrom is UAlbany’s defensive linemen.

“They’re fast off the ball, got quickness and suddenness to them. They played good football,” Swanstrom said. “Every yard is going to be earned because of the structure of defense they play.”

With the weather looking much more favorable than last week, the Red are optimistic about igniting a winning streak that could defy the Ivy League preseason polls, which predicted a seventh-place finish.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field with coverage on ESPN+.