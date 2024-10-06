“Hot Glue”: Sticking to After Six

If you’re new to Cornell and looking for more on-campus bands to listen to, you may have heard of After Six, a band made of Cornell undergraduate students. After Six, who opened for Slope Day 2023, mixes jazz, pop, R&B and neo-soul to adhere not only to each member’s own taste in music, but also to make their art very open to anyone and everyone despite what your favorite music genre might be. They recently released a new single called “Hot Glue,” a song that won’t just have you turning your volume up to dance around the room while your roommate is out, but might also have you thinking about that certain someone that makes your heart pound every time you see them. Compared to their other single, “A6 Funk,” which plays more with a hip-hop, street-style sound, “Hot Glue” brings along a jazzy bass line, a brass section spotlight and riffs to die for.

The song opens with a slow piano introduction and some beautiful riffs, which then lead to bits of bass, drum and harmonization from vocalists Noëlle Romero ’24, Summer Seward ’25, and Austin Burgett ’25. The piano keeps a primary melodic motif, this being the descending three notes we hear repeated in the verse. It’s the kind of melody that tickles my brain just right with the way the top notes linger and are subtle enough to be heard yet don’t overtake the other instruments. The song revolves around the love of the narrator towards their partner, and how they want to be together as if “stuck by glue,” hence, the title of the song. The brass and percussion sections contribute a very jazzy, yet also poppy, feel that I can’t help but bop my head to. The saxophone solo ad libs by Josh Sokol ’25 provides one of the primary sources of jazz in this song, giving the background more depth romantically and instrumentally as the vocals and piano hold the melody steady. The bass and drums playfully interact with each other throughout the song, taking charge of the tempo while creating a fun, flirty kind of feel underneath the melody as they interweave. The division of lines given to each of the soloists in this arrangement gives equal parts to each of them and showcases their vocal strengths wonderfully, like Burgett’s incredible range along with Seward and Romero’s crisp riffs. It is a duet, which I think makes the song’s message even more powerful: When two people are in love, it’s like being completely in tune with each other. The song stays upbeat and funky until the end when things slow down and it is only the piano and the soloists once again. The cyclic arrangement, both beginning and ending with just piano and vocals, lends a perfect simplicity, while allowing the middle to explode with the constant joy of love. If you are into something groovy that will get you up and dancing but also might make you swing your feet and giggle about that one person, I fully recommend listening to “Hot Glue” (especially as the fall “cuffing” season approaches). The lyrics give such a raw, pure expression of that feeling of having a crush on someone. I got the chance to ask After Six member Noëlle Romero ’24 a bit more about this song, After Six’s creative process and the future. For clarity and style, this interview below was slightly edited.

The Sun: “What was the process of writing and producing this new single like?”

Romero: “In After Six, we approach songwriting in a few ways. One of our graduated members, Luke Ellis, was able to craft music on his own, providing charts for each instrument in the band. For example, our first single this semester ‘Hot Glue’ was entirely his work. When writing it, he was able to create a music piece that expressed both his style and the After Six vibe. However, we also have a few songs that take on a more collaborative approach. Often, different sections of the group will write their own parts for a given song. Our upcoming single ‘Growing Up’ was written by the vocalists of the group, but Josh Sokol ’25, the saxophonist, was able to write his solo in the way that he envisioned. In this band, we want every person to shine and be a part of the creativity, so whether that is bringing a music piece of your own or partnering up with another person, we will be more than happy to produce and support the music we each provide.”

The Sun: “What did you guys have in mind for the single? What did you want it to sound like and what did you not want it to sound like?”

Romero: “For all of our singles, there isn’t necessarily a mechanic that we follow of what the songs should and shouldn’t sound like, i.e. replicating the sound of another artist. It’s more based on what the group’s vibe is at the time or what we want the message of the song to reflect. In Hot Glue, we want the listener to feel the joy and infectious emotion of having a crush. We hope that the listener can experience what we sing about by listening to the song. Similarly, in ‘Growing Up,’ the musicality reflects the message of the song – it has a steady pace until it ends and flows, showing the ups and downs of life during these very formative years at college.”

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Sun: “What are you planning for the future?”

Romero: “We are quite excited this semester, as we have a few projects in store. Most things are still underway, but you can definitely catch us promoting our new singles throughout the semester. We have a few releases planned – including music that we have never performed live!”

The Sun: “Are you guys excited for your November 9th concert at Deep Dive?”

Newsletter Signup

Romero: After Six is incredibly excited for our Deep Dive performance on November 9th, especially because we have two [new] members this semester: Theo Lobo ‘27 and Eva Veciana ‘27. We look forward to having our first live performance with them and seeing their immense talent shine onstage! We also cannot wait to reconnect with the Ithaca music community. Performing live is our passion, and it means the world that we get the opportunity to do so.

Last but not least, new members Theo and Eva gave the Sun this quote for their November 9th concert:

Lobo, Veciana: “I am so excited to perform with After Six for the first time on November 9th! From just a few rehearsals, I know playing live with this group is going to be so much fun. The energy on stage is gonna be lit.”

Not only should you listen to “Hot Glue”, but also go see them down at Deep Dive on Nov. 9, 2024! Deep Dive is a great spot to find local artists, and it’s a beautiful spot to listen to music as it is right by the water. Stream After Six, become their biggest fans, go to Deep Dive on November 9th and support local music at Cornell.

Ashleyrose Saffie is a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].