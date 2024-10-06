MULTIMEDIA | Sun on the Street: Cornell’s Prelim Exams

MULTIMEDIA | Sun on the Street is The Sun’s multimedia series interviewing students around campus on a variety of relevant issues. Today, we cover Cornell University’s unique preliminary exam system. Known as “prelims,” these exams differ from the traditional, one-time midterms at other undergraduate institutions, serving as assessments leading up to the final exam.

At Cornell, the term “prelim” is so embedded in student culture that it has largely replaced the word “exam.”

Hosted by Julia Lee

Filmed by Heilani Kim, Jamie Tang

Edited by Heilani Kim

Produced by Julia Lee, Jamie Tang, Heilani Kim