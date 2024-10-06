Reading Annabel Monaghen

The book world is arguably oversaturated with romance reads. Many of them offer entertainment with little literary depth, making it increasingly difficult to find a novel that both captures my attention and offers some level of emotional engagement. One author that is able to do both of these things successfully is Annabel Monaghen. Her books have recently risen in popularity in the literary world so I gave them a try this summer. Her three most popular books were all published in the past three years. They are centered around female protagonists who are in their thirties and trying to find themselves.

The first book I read, Nora Goes Off Script, was published in 2022 and has a 4.10 star rating on Goodreads. This book follows main character Nora as she attempts to establish her career as a screenwriter. She is recently divorced and facing the difficulties associated with raising two children on her own. When a film crew comes to her home to film her most recent movie that also happens to be based on her own divorce, she is introduced to movie star Leo. The two soon strike up a romance. However, that is not the main point of the book. All of Monaghen’s books are centered around the growth of the protagonist, making them more women’s fiction than romance. I really enjoyed this read and its unique take on a love story as a way of changing how a woman views herself. There is some miscommunication between the characters in this book that I found to be a bit annoying, but I also understood why it was used as a plot point. I also appreciated Nora’s children in the book as they were fairly accurate representations of children of their age and not portrayed as older than they really were. Overall, it was an enjoyable read with some depth to it in the form of Nora’s journey to find her own sense of worth.

The second book I picked up Same Time Next Summer was published in 2023 and has a 3.76 star rating on Goodreads. Of the three books, this was my least favorite but I still enjoyed it. The main character, Sam, finds herself discontent with her job and current relationship. When she goes back to the beach she used to visit every summer as a child, she remembers her first love Wyatt and the girl she used to be. While I enjoyed the then and now timelines and thought Sam was a very honest main character, I did not love the fact that she was betraying her existing relationship. Again, it did make sense for the plot but also made me dislike Sam for stringing along another man. I also did not love Wyatt as he had his own issues that seemed somewhat immature. However, I did still appreciate seeing Sam’s growth into a woman who has a better grasp of what she wants in life.

The final book that I read from Monaghen titled Summer Romance was published this year and rated 4.12 stars on Goodreads. This was my favorite of her publications, although they were all around a four star rating for me. This book follows Ali as she goes through a divorce and falls in love with a man named Ethan. He is the first person who she feels really sees her and appreciates her for who she is. She is able to step away from her toxic marriage not just to be with another man but to rediscover her old passions. I really appreciated the growth we saw from Ali and how she and Ethan are able to communicate effectively. The book felt satisfying and engaging throughout its entirety instead of frustrating at points like Monaghan’s other books. The title of this novel simplifies the plot down to a seemingly mundane summer romance but really it made me feel so many emotions alongside the main character. I found Ali’s story to be extremely relatable despite being someone who has never experienced a divorce.

While each of these books offers its own spin on the genre, they all share a focus on the growth of a female main character and how a supportive romantic partner empowers them to break out of their comfort zones. Annabel Managhen is the perfect author for any romance reader looking for a book with depth, a unique protagonist, and a realistic but engaging plot.

Emma Robinson is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].