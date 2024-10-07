SOLAR FLARE | Songs for Trekking Up the Slope

As you hoof it up the 18.8 percent incline of Libe Slope, this peppy playlist will support you — even as your legs start to give out. Hopefully these elevated beats will get you through your leg workout for the week, AKA the Slope’s steepest stretches (until you have to do it again tomorrow).

Start your trek with a pep in your step. Roan’s girl-pop anthem reflects the short lived optimism that kicks off every journey up the Slope. I truly hope your burst of bright-eyed and bushy-tailed energy lasts. Roan said it best: “good luck, babe.”

Your power walk is still going strong. Remember that you know “exactly what (you) want and who (you) want to be.” MARINA will always provide an upbeat, empowering tune for your power walk.

Ariana Grande: “Problem (feat. Iggy Azalea)”

There’s no going back now, but maybe you would “have one less problem without” this hike.

Billie Eilish: “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Between labored breaths, make sure to shoot a smile at the person next to you — they’re probably also fighting for their life. For the next couple minutes, Eilish can provide a breezy soundtrack for your blossoming Slope-bonded friendship.

About midway up the Slope, you might wish that you could teleport — or even board a chair lift — to the top. Channel your inner hyper-pop Barbie and manifest swifter travels.

Once you realize that teleportation hasn’t yet been invented, you may feel some general angst or resentment towards the Slope and its control over your walk to class. Embody Hozier’s spirit of independence and remember that you are your own person, not just an accessory to the Slope’s whims.

You know what, you don’t need to be friends with the Slope. With her airy melodies, even Grande would say the Slope was only an uphill patch of grass anyway — try to make your amends before Slope Day, though.

Sabrina Carpenter: “Espresso”

You’re almost there. That’s that you espresso.

You made it! Celebrate with some Destiny’s Child. Maybe the Slope isn’t so bad. Try not to think too hard about the fact that your journey may still be slightly uphill from here.

Varsha Bhargava is a sophomore in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].

‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.