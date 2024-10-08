A Journey Through Bookish Ithaca

Ithaca: a place where the gorges echo with stories, the trees whisper tales of the past and the libraries brim with wisdom. Stories weave together to form a tapestry of rich creative culture that invites all to get lost in the pages of imagination. Being surrounded by natural beauty, a thriving arts and culture scene and intellectual discourse, it seems only natural Ithaca would become a haven for booklovers. As fall is settling in, it is the perfect time to review all the wondrous offerings of bookish Ithaca.

The most obvious place to start is to explore all of the independent bookstores scattered throughout Ithaca. The main bookstores located near the Commons are Buffalo Street Books, Autumn Leaves and Odyssey Bookstore. Buffalo Street Books is at the back of Dewitt Mall and hosts a wide variety of books and bookish merchandise. There is a large fiction section as well as a substantive children’s and young adult section that is very easy to explore without being overwhelming which I found to be helpful and lead me to discover new books I might have glanced over elsewhere. If you look closer there are also many special editions unique to indie bookstores with stunning covers, sprayed edges or fun bonus content. They also have a section dedicated to authors from the Ithaca area which is a perfect way to connect with local creative minds. The bookstore effuses a welcoming environment with cozy armchairs offering a perfect spot to try out a new book. Autumn Leaves is a used bookstore right on the Commons with an eclectic selection organized by genre. Unlike other bookstores in Ithaca, the environment is not as conducive to comfort browsing but could easily be a place where readers could devote time to find something unique. Personally, it was not my favorite as I quickly became overwhelmed by the sheer volume of books. The last main independent bookstore, Odyssey Bookstore, is nestled in an alcove off West Green Street. It is easy to miss, in fact it was a place I found by accident, but I believe that only adds to its charm. Odyssey is a hidden gem for booklovers that breathes an air of magic. The basement location creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere with a carpeted path that winds through genres and shelves. Whether it be fantasy, mythology, non-fiction or blind dates with books, readers can find whatever they wish for here.

Tompkins County Public Library is also a destination to visit, whether you are a booklover or not. A library is an important part of a community — it offers a place to stay or study, to engage in community activities, learn about community resources, to read and to discover. TCPL offers a wide range of books to choose from, both in their main reading room as well as in the Young Adult and Children’s sections. However, if there is a book that TCPL doesn’t have, card holders are able to request books from another branch that can be delivered to the library usually within a week. After checking out a book, there are reading rooms, comfy chairs and public computers that offer a perfect environment to study or enjoy a new book. I have often come to study at the library after picking up a reserved book and it always provides a nice change of scenery and a chance to reconnect with my hobbies at the same time. Aside from reading material, the library also hosts many events and workshops, like eclipse box making, banned books week or creative writing workshops. Many of the library events are geared towards younger audiences, but it is still worth checking out their resources and upcoming events. Any Cornell student, as well as anyone living or working in Tompkins County, is eligible to get a library card with TCPL and can do so here. I wholeheartedly believe that everyone should have a library card as it is a gateway for a world of knowledge and resources. Library cards give access to a multitude of free books and resources while also supporting libraries’ mission to promote access to literature, creativity and free discourse.

One of TCPL’s exciting upcoming events is the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale held on Oct. 12-14, 19-21 and 26-29. The sale acts as a fundraiser for Friends of TCPL and helps support their mission to advocate for library funding and improve access to books. The sale is held in a large-warehouse sized building and is organized by genre, but as the books are all different sizes and degrees of wear, browsing should be done with a careful eye so as not to miss anything special. I myself went last year and found some incredible books including a collection of illustrated Grimm’s Fairy Tales and a beautiful foil covered hardback of The Age of Fable from 1855. Everyone who works and volunteers at the event is incredibly kind which, along with the warm atmosphere, reignited my feeling of tangible connection to the bookish community. More information about the Book Sale can be found here.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is not the only book-centered event Ithaca has to offer: the city also hosts an Ithaca is Books Festival and Indie Bookstore Day. The Ithaca is Books Festival is held annually usually around September and it offers a time to celebrate authors, performers, creators and the stories they tell that broaden our imagination. The festival’s hosted events include readings and opportunities to buy books from local authors. Authors and individuals involved in publishing also lead talks ranging from the importance of supporting small publishers and bookstores to personal journeys and inspirations.

Indie Bookstore Day is a celebration for indie bookstores recognized around the nation on the last Saturday in April. Ithaca is no exception, and the city celebrates Indie Bookstore Day with events hosted by Buffalo Street Books. Exclusive books, raffles, bookish merch, fun free items and more await readers on this day. In previous years, Buffalo Street Books has hosted a readathon and workshops in self-publishing and writing. Events such as Ithaca is Books and Indie Bookstore Day are exceptional because they foster a culture of exploration and bolster creativity within a community. They are a way to bring people together while also emphasizing the importance of supporting physical publishers, indie bookstores and local authors.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

In addition to local bookstores and events, Ithaca also has a Barnes and Noble located in Creekside Plaza. It has a cute and warm atmosphere as well as an incredible selection of books including special and collector’s editions. There are also many tables of books usually organized by a theme or genre which are fun to go through and a less overwhelming way to discover new books. The bookstore has a Starbucks in one corner of the shop, which can be a great place to get a coffee and read or sit down and study with a sweet treat. Ithaca’s Barnes and Noble has a special place in my heart because after a lifetime abroad, it served as a familiar place that reminded me of the way books and bookish culture are celebrated in the United States. It felt like a safe, comfortable place to be a reader and after exploring the city more, I realized Ithaca embodied this same spirit. Barnes and Noble was my starting point and hopefully some of the bookstores or events mentioned here can be someone else’s starting point.

Ithaca has an exceptionally diverse and unique bookish culture that not nearly enough people take advantage of or explore. Whether it be a fleeting moment to drift into another world, a visit to a bookstore or hearing writers talk about their passions, any moment imbued with imagination can be transformative. Amidst our busy lives, taking a minute with a book can offer a much needed breather. Ithaca fosters a community that can be a welcome place for book lovers and those reconnecting with books alike. All you have to do is take the first step and explore.

Ayla Kruse Lawson is a sophomore in the College of Human Ecology. She can be reached at [email protected].