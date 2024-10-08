MALINA | A Clarification Regarding My Sept. 30 Comments on the KKK

To the Editor:

Re: “Administrators Discuss Disciplining Protestors, Monitoring Faculty in Private Hillel Parents Meeting” (news, 10/2)

My comments, in response to a question from a participant in the meeting about the KKK, were made in the context of my being challenged on why Cornell is allowing some hurtful speech to take place and to illustrate Cornell’s deep commitment to free expression. In retrospect, it was a terrible analogy that was posed, and a false equivalency, and I should have said as much in response. To be clear, the KKK is abhorrent by any standard, and Cornell University would never invite a representative of the KKK to campus. Any speaker invited by a faculty member or student organization is reviewed by the University Events Team and is only allowed to come to campus if the safety of all in our community can be assured.

— Joel Malina, Vice President for University Relations