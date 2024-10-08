Women’s Soccer Shuts Down Dartmouth for First Conference Victory of the Season

Women’s soccer’s last conference victory — a 1-0 win over Dartmouth — happened in November 2022. On Saturday, the Red finally concluded its years-long winless streak in the Ivy League with another 1-0 triumph against the Big Green.

From the kickoff of the match against Dartmouth (6-4-1, 0-2 Ivy), Cornell (2-5-4, 1-1 Ivy) brought the intensity head coach Rob Ferguson believed was missing from the Red’s loss to Princeton the week prior.

“We ran, we competed, we used the ball well,” Ferguson said. “It’s what we planned to do in training. We knew we had to get on top and stay on top.”

The Red’s consistent pressure from the front line created opportunities, and the team locked in the narrow victory after 90 minutes of aggressive play from both squads.

From the outset, Cornell’s willingness to pursue the ball gave chances to challenge the Big Green’s defense — less than five minutes after the beginning of play, senior midfielder Peyton Nichols’ shot on an open goal went just wide of the post. From then on, Cornell’s offense dominated possession, challenging the Big Green’s defense.

Though the Red fired five shots on goal throughout the match, only one made it onto the scoreboard: minutes into the second half, sophomore forward Sydney Allen finished on a cross sent over by junior midfielder and forward Mariana Kessinger. Though Kessinger could have taken the shot herself, her choice to make the extra pass led to the team’s success.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“[Mariana] made the right decision for the team,” Ferguson commended. “It would have been a weak foot shot from a slightly wide angle. She is the player on our team who can always pick a pass.”

In Allen’s starting lineup debut, she earned her second career goal. Her first score, against Syracuse on Sept. 1, was also a game-winner.

“[Sydney] did what she’s been doing in training for two weeks now,” Ferguson said. “She’s been consistent.”

Newsletter Signup

With a lead established, Cornell didn’t let up. Both teams continued aggressive attempts to retain control throughout the game, which resulted in yellow cards for Dartmouth defender Grace Faulkner in the first half and Cornell freshman defender and midfielder Ella Koschineg. Head coach for the Big Green, Taylor Schram, also received a yellow card.

The victory put an end to Cornell’s seven-game winless drought and tied up its Ivy League record.

Cornell takes on Columbia at the Lions’ turf on Oct 9. The Wednesday afternoon match may prove a challenge for the traveling Red.

“It’s a little bit different going on the road for a midweek game,” Ferguson said. “They’ve got to get some rest, then we’ll hit it cleanly Monday and Tuesday. We’ll focus on the three basic things: run, compete, connect.”

Alexis Rogers is a Sun Contributor and can be reached at [email protected].