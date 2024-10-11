“Una Velita”: Bad Bunny, Bureaucracy and Las Boricuas

Roughly seven years ago, three million Puerto Ricans took shelter in preparation for the Category 5 Hurricane Maria. Hurricane Irma, which hit just two weeks before, left the island grappling with blackouts and political unrest. The worst, however, was yet to come.

Bad Bunny, the pioneer reggaetón artist and Puerto Rican icon, is beloved not just for his upbeat Latin tunes, but also for his unflinching political advocacy. The song “El Apagón” from his breakout album Un Verano Sin Ti was his most blunt commentary on the state of Puerto Rico and its government until the Sept. 20th release of “Una Velita,” which translates to “a little candle.” While the song is a callback to the devastating hurricane that ravaged the island years ago, remembering this event says more about the present than it does about the past.

The beat is far removed from the hard-hitting percussion typical to reggaetón. Although the single still relies on its drums, their muted, fast-paced character creates a sense of foreboding. A female chorus contributes to the eerie tone as they compare their anticipation for hurricane season with landmark storm warnings like “el cielo está oscureciendo” and “el mar se va a enfureciendo.” Yet it’s Bad Bunny’s verses that truly capture the vulnerability of these moments. In a complete abandon of the Latin trap style he employed on his latest album, his soft vocals are full of soul and emotion in “Una Velita.” Even more hauntingly, each chorus ends with a plea from los puertorriqueños; ¿quién nos va a salvar?

Upon my first listen, I was struck by the song’s lachrymal nature. For the people outside their paths, hurricanes are often witnessed via satellite imagery and data models. This impersonal approach makes it easy to overlook the devastation wrought. Bad Bunny’s masterful lyricism establishes a world for each listener; one in which we’re given far more intimate insight into surviving these storms. A face lit by a candle, the old lady across the way, comfort songs muffling the thunder; each is a hurried glance he provides his impatient audience.

In both the Instagram post he released this Sept. 23 and the song itself, Bad Bunny adamantly describes his frustration with the Puerto Rican government, speaking to their continued cruelty. I can’t help but find his opinion compelling. Over 5,000 boricuas died in the weeks following Maria. While some were caused by the storm’s immediate impact, most resulted from lack of quality healthcare (or treatment at all) and other governmental ineptitudes. And even years later, the hurricane’s effects are still ravaging the nation in the form of blackouts and a fractured political infrastructure.

When it comes to “Una Velita,” timing is everything. Not only does its release align with Hurricane Maria’s anniversary, but also with the upcoming gubernatorial election. This latest single gives Bad Bunny the platform to encourage civilian engagement in Puerto Rican politics by reminding them of the suffering that occurred at the hands of their ill-prepared government. With his soaring pop culture popularity, I’m betting on our generation to heed his advice. These final cries to take action constitute the hope that prevails despite the song’s bleak subject matter. Bad Bunny writes for his people and el Borinquen; this single is a testament to the resilience of the island nation. And “Una Velita” is the flickering hope that persists despite the storm.

Mia Roman-Wilson is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].