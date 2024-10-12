Hidden Meal Plan Hotspots On Campus

Since the strike ended on September 2nd, Cornell dining has largely returned to its former glory. Cafes are serving full menus again, buffets are booming, and the box meal is becoming a relic of history.

In two weeks, students have had the opportunity to explore all 33 dining units scattered across campus. The vast range of eating options can feel overwhelming and its easy to fall into a routine. If you’re looking to break habit and expand your dining horizons, here are some stellar places you might miss if you’re not careful…

104 West!

Another dining unit bouncing back post-strike is 104 West!, Cornell’s only Kosher Dining Hall adjacent to the Center For Jewish Living. While employees protested for better wages, Kosher students cooked for each other, further fostering the close community at CJL.

Now, the dining hall is back in swing with a full staff from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays. 104 West! accommodates a variety of religious diets and is open for Shabbat dinners based on when the sunsets throughout the year. Meal swipes, bucks, and most forms of Cornell currency can be used here in addition to credit. Compared to other West dining halls, it’s slightly secluded but reviews unanimously praise this unit for some of the best food on campus.

McCormick’s Restaurant

Although a short walk from RPCC, many North Campus dwellers are unaware of McCormick’s at Moakley House. Named after Cornell varsity golfer Jack McCormick (57’), the golf course eaterie is open weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. They close early at 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and stay open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Sunday morning golfers.

The McCormick’s menu features staples from Potato Wedge Poutine and Chicken Wings, unavailable anywhere else near North. Tavern classics like the Moakley Burger or a Loaded Nachos are served daily in addition to an extensive wine and beer list. BRBs, Cornell Card, and Credit are all accepted here! This fall, your meal plan can afford to take you out on the green.

Big Red Barn

Big Red Barn is certainly no secret, but its quaint rustic exterior may disguise some of the exciting hot sandwich options prepared at this destination. Although serving as the on-campus social center for graduate and professional students, Big Red Barn has become a cozy setting for undergrad coffee chats and interviews. The former carriage house is surrounded by lush trees and hedges on all sides: wooden outdoor sitting tables let students soak in the autumn sun.

At this ideal study spot, signature sandwiches like the Barn’s Cubano and vegetarian Portobello Panini are hot-pressed and served fresh. This unit has soups and baked goods for BRB’s, Cornell Card, and credit. It is open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every day of the week.

Straight From The Market

Coveted away in a cavern of Willard Straight, Straight From The Market is a delicious dining unit that often flies under the radar. Opened in 2018, this relatively recent eaterie offers a hot dish bar surrounded by salad, fruit medleys, and other enticing cold options. A rotation of daily specials from Paella to Peruvian chicken promise gourmet dishes often unavailable at buffet dining halls.

From 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., this first-floor hotspot beside Terrace Lounge is a quick-bite goldmine: an army of take-out containers is readily available, and weighed at $8 per pound. If you’re looking to skip the ice cream line at Dairy Bar or dining halls, this joint is stocked with signature Cornell flavors. For BRBs, Cornell Card, and Credit, Straight From The Market is one of few retail locations where berries make a regular appearance.

Gimme! Coffee

Perhaps Cornell’s most beloved local coffee joint, Gimme! Coffee has three locations across Ithaca: one is right here on campus. At Gates Hall, Gimme! has one of the most expansive drink menus, including their addictive Stargazer cold brew and Japanese matcha. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, the coffee roaster was founded in 2000 and re-established in 2022 as a cooperatively owned business. The Gimme! team has focused on ethically sourcing high-quality beans and is credited for an impressive staff of latte artists.

Although this spot is cash and credit only, the lesser-known location may be the perfect place for an on-campus caffeine pick-me-up. As Cornell’s long-time contract with Starbucks expires in June of 2025, the locally-owned vendor is rumored to be a candidate in replacing the espresso magnate.

The semester is still young; the world of on-campus dining is filled with endless mystery. As the workload ramps up, good food often falls in the priority list. Don’t forget to fuel your studies with culinary excitement. Who knows… a dining sidequest may be just what you need to break the fourth-week funk.

Eirian Huang is a Lifestyle Staffer and can be reached at [email protected]. Kira Walter and is the Lifestyle Editor and can be reached at [email protected].