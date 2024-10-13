Sprint Football Shutout at Home Against Penn

Sprint football (1-3) geared up for its second home game of the season against the University of Pennsylvania (3-0) on Saturday afternoon at Schoellkopf Field. Cornell was dealt an exasperating loss on their home field, falling to the Quakers by a final score of 41-0.

It was a frustrating day for the Red offense. Cornell first tried to attack through the air which resulted in two costly interceptions by junior quarterback Max Spero on each of Cornell’s first two drives. The Penn offense turned these interceptions into points and scored a touchdown on both of its first two drives, digging a hole that Cornell could not get out of. The Cornell rushing attack did not fare any better as the stout Penn defense allowed a net gain of negative six rushing yards for the Red.

Perhaps the most concerning issue for Cornell was penalties. In the first half, the Red had as many personal fouls as first downs –– three. Unsportsmanlike conduct and roughing the passer penalties consistently set Cornell back and made it nearly impossible to get back in the game.

Early in the second quarter, Cornell attempted to spark the offense by making a quarterback change to senior quarterback Charles Snajdr-Trinch. The move seemed to pay off as Cornell made it past its own 50-yard line for the first time in the afternoon, but a couple of missed throws resulted in head coach Michael Huyghue ‘83 deciding to put Spero back in the game. A potential quarterback competition may be something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

The wide receiver duo of senior Evan Nicholas and senior Colin Boyle served as a bright spot for the Cornell offense. Nicholas was able to haul in four receptions for 43 yards, and Boyle had four receptions for 31 yards. In a game where the rushing attack was completely shut down, the duo of Nicholas and Boyle stepped up to catch a few first downs and try to keep Cornell in the game.

On the defensive side of the ball, it was a similar story to the Oct. 5 game against Chestnut Hill. Cornell was unable to stop the Quakers from scoring on each of its first two possessions. From there, it was a snowball effect as the Red allowed 35 first-half points. Issues in the run defense were glaring –– Penn running backs J.T. Goodman and Tom Rebstock combined for 133 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The Cornell defense consistently put Penn in tough positions, but the unit could not seem to get off the field when it mattered most. Perhaps the most important play of the game was a third and 18 in the first quarter where Penn was driving down the field and threatening to add on to its 14-point lead.

A stop on third and 18 would have forced Penn to kick a field goal, but the Red defense gave up a 17-yard completion to make it fourth and one for Penn, which was converted and eventually led to another touchdown. In order to win games, getting crucial stops on third and long will be essential for the Red.

Despite the lopsided score, several defensive playmakers stood out in the loss. Senior defensive lineman Zach Glenn notched a sack and two tackles for loss. Senior defensive lineman Elijah Biddlecom made his presence felt with three sacks and five tackles for loss. Nicholas continued to play both ways and was able to grab an interception in the third quarter. Sophomore defensive back Dan O’Malley added on with an interception of his own in the fourth quarter.

After the loss, Cornell falls to 1-3 on the season. Every game is a learning experience, and even in a tough loss like this one, there are positive takeaways such as Biddlecom’s defensive prowess and the wide receiver duo of Nicholas and Boyle.

Up next, Cornell will have to respond in order to turn its record around. The Red will get this chance at 7 p.m. on Friday against St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill, New York.

Thomas Vollaro is a Sun Contributor and can be reached at [email protected].