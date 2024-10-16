SUNBURSTS | Sunnies During Fall Break

The Sun’s Editorial Board took time off from hard-hitting journalism to enjoy their Fall Break. See what they’re up to in this week’s special edition of Sunbursts.

LEVIN | Editor in Chief Gabe got his hair cut in Beacon, NY over the weekend.

FATTAL | Associate Editor Max spent his Fall break in White Mountains, NH. “There was walking around, driving around, and not much else to do,” he said

SENZON | Managing Editor Julia travels on the subway with Emerson Mellon ’26, Emma Smolar ’26 and Emma Alexander ’26 as a part of NYCOMM, an industry seminar through the communication department.

REILLY | Assistant Managing Editor Eric and his girlfriend Lauren enjoyed the fall foliage in Brattleboro, VT.

KIVIAT | News Editor Matthew went on a run at the Greenway Trail in Clarksburg. MD.

FRANCE-MILLER | Assistant News Editor Dot got forklift certified at a random bus stop in Gouldsboro, PA.

DeMERS | Photo Editor Ming spent the break with his partner in NYC, visiting his sister and her partner. They played air hockey in an arcade in Chinatown. (Team Ming and Sheena won).

McGANN | Assistant Photography Editor Karlie visited Binghamton to celebrate her birthday.

McNALLY | Sports Editor Jane was confined to Ithaca over fall break, as Cornell Field Hockey defeated La Salle 1-0 at home on Tuesday.

HAVENS | Science Editor Laine visited Denmark. She tried their local food.

CEFOLA | News Editor Marisa visited the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

HAN | Arts & Culture Editor Eric stayed in Ithaca to make some music.

DUBUCHE | Social Media Editor Jade became an aunt! She started her fall break a little early to hold her nephew just hours after he was born.

GUILLEN | Graphics Editor Jessie visited Long Beach to see a friend. They went to the ocean because she’d never seen it.

ROJAS | Lifestyle Editor Dani spent time in Ithaca with their cat. Meow

Sunbursts is the Photography Department’s weekly photo gallery varying in content from recent happenings. It is written in collaboration by the Photography Editor and Assistant Photography Editors. They can be reached at [email protected]