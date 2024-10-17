Is the Once “Sad Girl” Lana Del Rey Going To Have “Two Kids and a Cat in the Yard”?

Newsletter Signup

Lana Del Rey is a singer-songwriter who has released nine albums and over 40 singles and has been nominated for 11 Grammy awards. Her musical contributions to the industry have left lasting marks, mostly on young women all over the country and even the world.

While Lana is best known for her provocative songs, which revolve around her relationship with men of all different ages, she recently got married. Her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, is an airboat tour company captain. After the wedding on Sept. 26, 2024, a small, intimate ceremony in Louisiana, it was clear that Lana had finally felt the need to settle down. Her fans are dying to know if this will affect her music. How can lyrics like “If he’s a serial killer, then what’s the worst that can happen to a girl who’s already hurt” and “You’re beautiful, and I’m insane, we are American made ” continue to resonate with listeners if she has decided to get married?

Most of her fan base is based on this narrative and how she can perfectly yet artfully put the niche emotional struggles that women deal with. I was introduced to Lana by my dearest childhood friend when we were in our early teenage years. We were confused by the pain in our minds and bodies and turned to Lana because she seemed to understand what we were going through even though we didn’t. I asked her what she thought about Lana getting married after all the years of somewhat bashing men through her music. She said, “It is very on-brand for her to marry an older man. I don’t know why people are surprised. I am also interested in seeing how this will affect the style of her music and lyrics. I wonder if we will see a change from her melancholy self-reflections to hopes and wishes for her marriage and life.”

We reminisced about our teen years when we would cry together over something silly or something that never seemed to end. It made me wonder how she would continue to provide for her listeners. When an artist makes such a drastic change so quickly, it evokes plenty of curiosity in their listeners. Since she is now married, will her thoughts about heartbreak and abuse disappear in her lyrics? I believe her music before getting married still holds the same power as before and somewhat provides a beacon of hope for her listeners. Even Lana Del Rey, who has had the worst experiences with men, has found someone who loves her for who she is.

While there may be an immediate change in Lana’s career and music, there may also be a long-term effect. Many of her friends expressed concern over her impulsive decision, worried that she may have fallen too hard and too quickly for this man. This is more “on brand” for Lana, considering a good portion of her music touches on the “burning desire” she has to be with a man and for a man to love her wholeheartedly. Her friends, who offered an insider view, don’t think this will last. This has the potential for her to come back into Hollywood blazing. A fresh heartbreak from Lana can produce an exceptional album.

If she decides to produce music while married, I would not be surprised if her new music features the same dramatic instrumentals playing in the background, such as piano, drums, and guitar. However, like my friend said, her music will shift to a more romantic tone. I would not be surprised if she romanticized the married lifestyle, singing about her devoted commitment to her husband and his devotion to her.

This may be everything that Lana has manifested in her music. She wants an older man who loves and protects her from the world’s cruelty. She and her husband are ten years apart, which further contributes to her persona of a mature, sensual woman who expresses her relationships and emotions through the beauty of her music. We Lana fans are on the edge of our seats, wanting to see how her music will change and how her fan base will adjust now that she is married. The best we can hope for is more music, but we understand that her marriage may be something she wants to spend all of her time on. The question lingers in the air about her music; we wish Lana the best with her marriage!

