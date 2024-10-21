SOLAR FLARE | A Prelim Pregame

It’s that time of the year; the leaves are falling, the wind is harsh and students and professors alike are bundling up on their way to class. To the untrained, non-Cornellian eye, these might seem like the telltale signs of autumn, but every Ithaca resident knows that behind these innocent seasonal symptoms hides a much more hideous reality: prelims.

Whether you’re a freshman braving CHEM 2070 or a haggard senior facing exams like a veteran, hours of preparatory studying, stressing and snacking are inevitable. Here are nine songs to get you through this trying month between Fall and Thanksgiving Break.

With one of the most iconic and inspirational guitar intros in music history, this rock anthem is a surefire way to get you out of bed and into the study rooms. Just make sure not to stare too long at those p-sets, or you’ll “probably break down and cry.”

Disclosure, Eko Roosevelt: “Tondo”

Disclosure’s house classic is the perfect tune to keep you motivated. With a fast beat, celebratory lyrics and the support of a full band, this song will have you thinking there might be hope yet… right?

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “family ties”

If you’re in need of confidence, look no further. “family ties” is a gym staple for a reason, and it’s the perfect pick for a grueling study session or the agonizing minutes before a prelim begins.

Stevie Nicks: “Edge of Seventeen”

You’re hungry, you’re tired, you’ve resorted to AI one too many times; it’s time for more rock and roll. Some Stevie Nicks and a change of scenery is the best remedy to keep on that grind and satisfy your “age old desire to please.”

Peso Pluma, DJ Snake: “TEKA”

A club classic to remind you prelims are only an hour and a half — the weekend is coming.

A female rap song about wealth and success? Hand me my computer and Redbull, I’m finishing those Anki flashcards within the hour.

Kanye West: “POWER”

Possibly one of the greatest hype songs of all time, “POWER” will be your theme song as you perform the heroic acts of typing prompts into ChatGPT and desperately texting your classmates for help.

Travis Scott: “SIRENS”

Look no further for the song you want to blast before you step into the auditorium — “SIRENS” is it. The rapid flow and unrelenting beat create an intensity you should’ve embodied while studying, but hey, better late than never.

KAROL G, Carla Morrison: “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO”

You did it! Before the tears start to fall (whether of relief or frustration, I’ll let you decide), turn on some KAROL G. The score might not make your mom proud and maybe you should’ve stayed in instead of going to Level B last night, but no matter what happens, “mañana será bonito.”

Mia Roman-Wilson is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].

‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.