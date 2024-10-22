IN PHOTOS | CML’s Board of Trustees Walkout

Over 150 protesters staged a walkout outside of the Law School during the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, calling on the University to divest from weapons manufacturers supplying Israel with arms.

The nearly two-hour protest began on Ho Plaza at 1 p.m. Demonstrators marched to the Myron Taylor Hall courtyard, just outside where the Board of Trustees was meeting, where they led chants and speeches before moving to the bottom of Libe Slope.

Demonstrators first gathered at Ho Plaza at 1 p.m. on Friday to deliver speeches prior to the walkout. (Karlie McGann/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

“I have just one question — When does it end?” one speaker asked the crowd. “How do you tell a child that their parents had to die because the [Israel Defense Forces] claims they were in the same area as a group of resistance fighters?” (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

Leaders encouraged protestors to wear masks distributed by people circulating through the crowd. Many hid their faces with masks, hoods, hats and keffiyehs. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

Prof. Juliana Hu Pegues, literatures in English, delivered a speech criticizing Boeing’s history of defense contracting for profit, which was punctuated with chants of “Fuck Boeing!” from the crowd. (Karlie McGann/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

These outbursts were soon replaced with cries of “Fuck Cornell!” and “Fuck Kraig Kayser” ’MBA ’84, chairman of the Board — chants that were reprised later in the walkout. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

After 45 minutes of speeches, the crowd marched down Ho Plaza and College Avenue. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

Cornell University Police Department used officers and police cars to direct traffic as the protesters entered the roadways. (Stephan Menasche/Sun Staff Photographer)

As the protest entered Myron Taylor Hall courtyard — right outside where the Board of Trustees were meeting — protestors chanted “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest.” (Stephan Menasche/Sun Staff Photographer)

The protest assembled into a tight circle close to one of the doorways to Myron Taylor Hall. (Stephan Menasche/Sun Staff Photographer)

About a dozen CUPD officers, Public Safety Ambassadors, private security guards and administrative personnel lined the courtyard and building entrances. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

At the center of their circle, demonstrators erected a tent on the grass. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

“We are putting up these tents as a symbol of Palestinian resistance,” protesters said. “People in Gaza continue to be displaced, living in tents that are moments later bombed and set ablaze by Israel. This is a symbol of our solidarity with the liberation of people.” (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

“Cornell trustees, we see you. You fund genocide too,” protesters chanted, as occasional glimpses of Board of Trustees members could be seen, peering from Myron Taylor Hall. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

At around 2:15 p.m., officers moved in single file, placing themselves between the protesters and an entrance into Myron Taylor Hall. The officers directed the demonstrators to stop beating on a drum. (Stephan Menasche/Sun Staff Photographer)

As the officers moved in, protestors used their large signs as a shield and moved away from the doorway, while chanting “CUPD, KKK, IDF, they’re all the same.” (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

Twice, a Trustee member exited the building, talked with CUPD, and returned inside shortly thereafter. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

The protest remained as a circle, with the police forming a line protecting the building. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

Despite the heightened police presence and tension, demonstrators continued to chant and make speeches. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

After approximately an hour, protesters started to leave the area. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

Demonstrators poured a red liquid over the stairs leading out of the courtyard as they left. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

The protest moved towards West Campus along Campus Rd, obstructing road traffic as they marched. (Stephan Menasche/Sun Staff Photographer)

At the bottom of Libe Slope, the protest disbanded. Demonstrators advised to “walk in pairs” and to “not take off masks” until safely at home. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

