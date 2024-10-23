POGGI | Cornell is a Place of Community; And Soccer

Our school sometimes gets a bad rap. As I navigate my senior year, I’ve seen Cornell in the headlines for troubling reasons — bomb threats, hate speech, worker strikes and even student deportation threats. In several interviews, I’ve been asked about the infamous nets on campus and whether Cornell is truly as gloomy and divisive as it seems. It’s clear that, as a student body, we carry some baggage.

But if you look closer, Cornell reveals a vibrant community committed to inclusivity and enjoyment. Recently, my friend and roommate helped organize the Cornell World Cup, an event hosted by the Persian Students Organization. Soccer, the world’s most widely played sport, became a unifying force, bringing together students from all cultural backgrounds. I realized that the high turnout, institutional funding, and student leadership behind the event weren’t exceptions but should be the standard for our community.

The event also had a tangible impact. Teams, formed by members of cultural clubs, each paid a $50 entry fee, with the total donated to a charity chosen by the winning team. This year, Turkey’s team won and selected College Mentors for Kids at Cornell, creating a local impact. Last year, Thailand’s team won and donated to the National Council on Social Welfare of Thailand, broadening the event’s global reach. “It was invaluable to see people come together over shared culture to raise money for charity,” said Co-President Sophia Ruser, noting that ten teams participated this year, raising over $500 for charity. For PSO and the cultural clubs, it wasn’t just about the competition.

Armita Jamshidi, Co-President, shared her personal connection to the event, saying she “grew up playing soccer in [her] local Persian community, and [has] seen its ability to transcend competition and foster a deeper sense of camaraderie.” Other students shared similar stories, and I counted nearly a dozen languages in which students played soccer.

But the World Cup reflects more than just student camaraderie. It highlights our school’s commitment — financially and otherwise — to supporting the diversity of our student body. The event received over $2,500 in funding from the International Students Union. Between 20-minute six-on-six games, students mingled while enjoying Wegmans catering. Whether representing Armenia, Central America, China, Ecuador, Indonesia, the Middle East, Taiwan or Turkey, students united with a common goal: fundraising for the community and bonding over a shared love of sports. While there’s certainly a place for protest and discourse, the World Cup provided a moment to celebrate our similarities while acknowledging the rich diversity of the Cornell student body.

Even though I didn’t identify with any of the cultural groups involved, I was encouraged to watch, enjoy lunch, and occasionally sub in for players. As Vice President Ellis Emouna noted, “The Cornell World Cup serves as a vibrant celebration of cultural heritage, uniting diverse backgrounds and fostering cross-cultural relationships that enrich our campus community.” That sense of enrichment was felt by everyone, despite a little rain on Jessup Field.

The following week, I attended a Cornell Men’s Soccer game in Ithaca and watched as our community banded together behind the same sport. Though the shared goal in the varsity game was beating Dartmouth, not celebrating heritage or raising money for charity, I saw students of all years, majors and backgrounds come together.

Finishing up my strange soccer week, I watched my house’s intramural team in the competitive league championship. The culmination of weeks of Sunday night games and late-night practices, there was nothing “junior varsity” about this championship. In the eight weeks of play, the team expanded beyond my house, forming a group that would have otherwise never come together to shed blood, sweat and tears. As someone who’s never been a huge sports fan, my week held three examples of how athletics can unite our community — and all for less than the price of a CTB breakfast sandwich.

The truth is, Cornell is a place where community thrives, as long as you’re willing to seek it out and advocate for it. Institutional funding for events like this is available if students are willing to navigate a little red tape. A quick scroll through Campus Groups reveals a vast array of opportunities for participation.

Maybe soccer isn’t your thing. To be honest, it’s not mine either — I played ice and field hockey through high school. But what I’ve learned at Cornell is that it’s not about finding the perfect activity. It’s about finding the people who make this place feel a little less like its negative associations and more like the college campus it really is.

