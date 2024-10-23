SUNBURSTS | Fall Foliage

As the turning of the leaves marks the start of the second half of the semester, Cornellians have enjoyed the fall foliage and autumn activities.

SUNRISE | Students walk to class as the sun rises over Libe Slope. (Nathan Ellison/Sun Staff Photographer)



BAILEY | At Bailey Hall, signs of autumn emerge as the leaves turn red. (Nathan Ellison/Sun Staff Photographer)



THE SLOPE | A student trudges up Libe Slope. (Jaein Ku/Sun Staff Photographer)

MCGRAW | The top of McGraw Hall towers above the foliage on the Arts Quad. (Matthew Korniczky/Sun Staff Photographer)



WORKING HARD | Taking advantage of the warm weather, a student studies under a tree on the Arts Quad. (Matthew Korniczky/Sun Staff Photographer)



PUMPKINS | All sizes, colors and types of pumpkins are sold at a market at Indian Creek Farm. (Jaein Ku/Sun Staff Photographer)



KING DAVID | Cornellians and Ithacans alike spend their fall weekends apple picking at Indian Creek Farm. A King David apple was one of the varieties available. (Karlie McGann/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)



AMPLE APPLES | Baskets of several apple varieties are up for sale at Indian Creek Farm. (Karlie McGann/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)



UP IN THE AIR | A hot-air balloon flies above Indian Creek Farm. (Karlie McGann/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)



PUMPKIN PATCH | In preparation for Halloween, a child picks pumpkins in a pumpkin patch at Indian Creek Farm. (Jaein Ku/ Sun Staff Photographer)



