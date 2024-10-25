Men’s Soccer Suffers Setback Against Penn After Strong Wins Over Colgate, Princeton

With its eyes set on an Ivy League title, the Red has proven itself against challenging opponents. The recent stretch of games against Princeton, Colgate and Penn encapsulated the highs and lows of a season defined by ambition.

The No. 16 men’s soccer faced off against No. 12 University of Pennsylvania at Berman Field on Sunday. The match lived up to its billing, delivering a thrilling 3-2 Penn win that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle. Despite a valiant effort, the Red saw its four-game unbeaten streak halted, dropping to 9-2-2 on the season.

Leading into the match, all eyes were on sophomore forward Alex Harris, who had recently been named Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week and ranked No. 4 in the Top Drawer Soccer mid-season player rankings. After standout performances, including two goals and an assist against Colgate, Harris’ recognition was well deserved.

“It is obviously a good feeling to receive the national recognition, but it is more than just individual rankings and awards,” Harris said. “My teammates are a huge part of my individual success, along with the success that the team has been having this year. It’s much more than just me.”

Harris showcased his composure seven minutes into the game, converting a penalty kick to give Cornell the lead. As he stepped up to the spot, the pressure was palpable, but Harris remained calm.

“I love taking the pressure of a penalty kick on,” Harris shared. “Even if I miss, I know that I was confident in taking it, and I believe that I am the best option to take it on for the team.”

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

His confidence paid off as he calmly slotted the ball past the Penn goalkeeper, making it his sixth successful penalty conversion of the season.

Yet the Quakers refused to back down, responding just before halftime with a stunning set-piece goal. The second half saw the drama intensify, as Penn and Cornell traded blows in a physical and fast-paced contest.

The moment that electrified the home crowd came in the 57th minute. Sophomore midfielder Connor Miller, who has been a linchpin for Cornell’s attack, threaded a perfect cross through the defense. Senior forward Alioune Ka made a well-timed run, rising above his marker to head the ball into the net, reclaiming the lead for the Red.

Newsletter Signup

“I could sense the urgency in the game and knew how important it was for us to regain the lead,” Ka said. “It was all about positioning and timing, and Miller’s cross was perfect.”

As the minutes ticked away, Cornell’s defense, led by the unwavering presence of freshman defender Justin Melly, worked tirelessly to hold off Penn’s relentless attack. The crowd at Berman Field, vibrant and vocal, did their best to spur the team on, but the Quakers found an equalizer in the 74th minute, once again leveling the score.

Penn would capitalize on a chaotic scramble in the box late in the game to net the decisive goal, sealing a 3-2 victory and a crucial Ivy League win.

Though the result stung for the players, the match was a testament to Cornell’s resilience and its ability to stand toe-to-toe with top competition.

“We’re lucky to play on such a nice grass field, and having the crowd in our favor certainly comes into play,” Melly said. “Berman is a very tough field to play at for our opponents.”

Before the recent setback against the Quakers, Cornell (8-1-2, 2-1-0 Ivy) cruised to a 4-1 win over upstate rival Colgate (4-4-3, 2-1-2 Patriot) in Hamilton, New York on Oct. 15.

In the first half, Harris opened the scoring after beating his man on the dribble. The goal was assisted by junior forward Giorgos Diakos.

The second half was high in scoring and though both teams found goals, Cornell had 16 shots to Colgate’s one. However, Colgate’s lone shot found the back of the net in the 55th minute when an unmarked man took a one-time shot from the top of the box.

“Even when they equalized I was confident that we were in a good position to take the lead again,” Harris said. “I knew that I had to take advantage of my opportunities and find space to operate even within their tight defense.”

Just two minutes after Colgate’s goal he did exactly that, cutting inside with the ball on his foot to beat two defenders and tucking the shot inside the far post.

“The next few minutes after a goal is scored tend to be the most important,” Melly said. “The goal we conceded against Colgate was a bit like a wake up call.”

In the 59th minute, Harris put a cross into the box which rattled around until it found freshman defender Aidan Martin who scored. With 10 minutes to go, senior midfielder Sam Latona scored his first collegiate goal after following a powerful shot from sophomore forward Liam May that could not be held by the Raiders’ keeper.

The win marked the fourth straight for the Red, its longest streak since they beat the same four teams (Binghamton, Dartmouth, Princeton and Colgate) in October of last year.

The team then achieved a notable victory over Princeton, winning 1-0 in an Ivy League matchup on Oct. 12.

Both teams struggled to generate significant offensive threats, with Cornell edging Princeton in shots on goal, four to three.

The game’s only goal came from Diakos in the 76th minute, assisted by Miller. This was Diakos’s second goal of the season, helping Cornell win back-to-back Ivy League games. This victory not only boosts Cornell’s standing in the Ivy League but also reinforces its position as a formidable contender this season.

As the Red looks ahead, it knows the path won’t get any easier. With the Ivy League title still within reach, the team is focused on channeling the energy from games like these into its upcoming match against Brown. The setbacks are part of the journey, and this team is determined to learn from them and emerge stronger.

“We’ve had a great start to the season, and I’m very excited for what’s to come,” Melly said. “Our goal is to win the Ivy League and make a deep run into the tournament, and I think we’ve set ourselves up well for success.”

Men’s soccer resumes Ivy League play this Saturday with a 7 p.m. matchup against Brown at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Adam Vasserman is a Sun Contributor and can be reached at [email protected].