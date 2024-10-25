MULTIMEDIA | What’s the Best Pumpkin Spice Latte in Ithaca?

LIFESTYLE/MULTIMEDIA | As fall foliage in Ithaca reaches its peak, Lifestyle and Multimedia contributors explored four of Ithaca’s and Cornell’s top coffee spots to try an iconic fall favorite: the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Lifestyle is a new subjective department that aims to spotlight student life, advice and personal experiences for and from the Cornell community.

Hosted by Sanika Saraf, Jessica Yao, Margot Baker

Filmed by Marian Caballo, Jessica Yao, Margot Baker

Edited by Marian Caballo

Produced by Sanika Saraf, Marian Caballo