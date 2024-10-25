Seven Magical Books to Get Lost in this Fall

The season of reading is upon us as Ithaca transforms into a canvas of scarlet and gold redolent of crisp air and foggy mornings. There is no better time to get lost in the enchanting, and sometimes spooky worlds of fantasy — so here are seven must-read fantasy books to add to your list this fall.

House of Salt and Sorrows by Erin A. Craig

House of Salt and Sorrows was one of my favorite fall reads from last year. Craig crafts an eerie, atmospheric tale based on the “Twelve Dancing Princesses” which contorts opulent balls into horrifying vestiges of beauty, blurring the line between reality and nightmares. Annaleigh Thaumas and her remaining sisters live at Highmoor, a manor by the sea, which is haunted by the mysterious and increasingly tragic deaths of their four sisters. In Anneleigh’s search for answers, she enters a world of fantastical balls, ghostly visions, mirages and dreams where the lines between reality and fantasy blur.

I really enjoyed the atmosphere and imagery of this book which ranged from stunning to hauntingly gothic.

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern

The Starless Sea is a magical, bewitching journey through the world of storytelling, myths and folklore, all told as a metaphorical love letter to stories. The story starts when Zachary Ezra Rawlins finds a mysterious book in his university’s library with a chapter, hidden among stories of pirates and key collectors, of his childhood. This sparks a whirlwind journey to a magical subterranean library and ships that sail the starless sea to the beginning of time. Zachary must work with those who love the library most to protect the painted doors that allow access to the library and the stories on the starless sea itself.

The Starless Sea is one of my favorite books of all time, however, it may not be for everyone due to its length, relatively slow pace and looser concept of plot. Overall, it is magical and whimsical, perfect for fall!

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

I had to include Erin Morgenstern’s other novel, The Night Circus, as it is also a masterpiece perfect for the fall season. The book follows a mysterious traveling circus, Le Cirque des Rêves, that magically appears at night in cities across the world. However, the circus is not just a magical mystery, it is also the stage for a contest between two magicians, Celia and Marco. Trained since childhood for this duel of magical performance, they must compete until only one is left standing, lest the fate of the circus and its performers be doomed.

The Night Circus is an absolutely beautiful work of magical realism told in atmospheric and opulent prose. Like The Starless Sea, the plot is slow and loose; reading the novel is more about the experience. Pick up this book and step into the shoes of a “Rêveur,” a Dreamer enraptured by the intoxicating magic of Le Cirque des Rêves.

House of Hollow by Krystal Sutherland

This book is the perfect type of strange for a spooky fall read. House of Hollow follows Iris Hollow and her two sisters who are the subject of a great mystery. Something happened to them as children and they didn’t come back the same: their hair turned white, their eyes darkened to black and they each have a half-moon scar at the base of their throat. Now Iris’ sister is missing, having left a string of bizarre clues in her wake. Iris soon encounters flowering corpses, horned men and horrific visions that might just be memories.

I would say House of Hollow borders on fantasy-horror as there are many gothic elements which are disturbing and often sickening. It is definitely an interesting read perfect for fans of dark fairy tales and mystery.

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

Shirley Jackson is the queen of early gothic horror and The Haunting of Hill House is her crowning work that helped define the genre of horror itself. The novel explores hauntings in both a literal sense (although this is never quite confirmed) and a more psychological sense. The story follows Dr. Montague, Theodora, Eleanor and Luke as they spend a summer in the notorious Hill House to substantiate its supposed haunted nature. At first a seemingly normal old house, but as stranger occurrences start to pile up, it seems Hill House is determined to keep one of them there forever.

I was surprised by this book’s psychological emphasis on how the mind can often be the most haunting place, rather than overt horror. Regardless, it is a great book that easily grabs readers and lures them into the madness of Hill House.

Ninth House and Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo

Ninth House is a perfectly spooky series to pick up as Halloween approaches. The series is set at Yale University and follows Galaxy ‘Alex’ Stern, a member of Lethe House that monitors the activities of Yale’s secret societies. Alex sees ghosts and Lethe needs her to ensure rituals, magic and grotesqueries committed by the societies do not seep into the world. However, now a girl is dead and Alex knows there’s more to it. The sole survivor of a brutal unsolved crime, Alex is no stranger to trauma and hauntings, now she must confront her past and awaken her true power to unravel the web of dark magic and supernatural happenings in New Haven.

I really enjoy this book’s themes and paranormal murder mystery aspect. Ninth House is part of an unfinished trilogy with the sequel Hell Bent already out so I definitely recommend adding both to your list!

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

Ancient libraries, magical grimoires and powerful sorcerers abound within the pages of Sorcery of Thorns. Elisabeth is training to be a warden of one of Austermeer’s Great Libraries, tasked with keeping the books and protecting the kingdom from their power. However, when one of the most dangerous grimoires is released and Elisabeth is implicated in the crime, she must work with sorcerers she despises to uncover a conspiracy and the truth about her own powers.

As a book lover, Elisabeth’s character, the plot and the themes really spoke to me. The flow of action was perfect and kept me entertained and longing to exist in the world for longer. I hope all the books on this autumn reading list will keep you wishing to stay within their pages even after they end.

Ayla Kruse Lawson is a sophomore in the College of Human Ecology. She can be reached at [email protected].

