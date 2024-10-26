Football Faces Brown in Pivotal Ivy League Road Matchup

Football sets its sights on leveling its conference record this Saturday as it travels to Providence, Rhode Island, for a clash with Brown. This game kicks off the Red’s first Ivy League road test of the season. Fresh off a confidence-boosting victory over Bucknell, the Red is focused on building momentum and making every conference game count as it pushes toward climbing the Ivy League standings.

Though last weekend’s game was packed with excitement, head coach Dan Swanstrom noted it wasn’t an accurate measure of Cornell’s full potential. Bucknell’s starting quarterback, Ralph Rucker IV — a transfer from Oklahoma — was sidelined with a leg injury, leaving the Bison without one of its key playmakers.

“We were fortunate to get some breaks to help us get over the top there,” Swanstrom said.

Additionally, senior linebacker Luke Banbury’s impressive defensive performance earned him FCS National Defensive Player of the Week and Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week Honors.

“Banbury played one of the greatest defensive games I’ve ever seen,” Swanstrom said. “But that’s a defensive award, and I hope the defensive line in the secondary also appreciates that too.”

Heading into this weekend, Cornell boasts a favorable track record, having won five of the last six meetings with Brown. The Red aims to extend its winning streak to three straight against the Bears, fueled by last year’s commanding 36-14 victory on Schoellkopf Field.

The matchup features two of the most offensively-driven teams in the league, each led by head coaches with roots as former offensive coordinators.

“[Brown has a] very good quarterback, very good offensive systems and structures, and they’ve elevated the program over the past few years with recruiting,” Swanstrom mused.

The quarterback duel between senior quarterback Jameson Wang and Brown’s Jake Wilcox is shaping up to be a key storyline this weekend. Wang has already thrown for 1,205 yards and recorded 13 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to both air it out and find the end zone. On the other side, Wilcox leads him slightly with 1,286 passing yards, though he has connected for six touchdowns.

Throughout practice this week, the Red has focused on refining its fundamentals and minimizing costly mistakes.

“We have got to get aligned, make sure we know our assignments,” Swanstrom said. “With the infancy of this program, it’s really staying within the structure of fundamental football.”

Cornell will play Brown on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 12 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Players to Watch:

#3 Samuel Musungu, Sophomore WR

Wang’s go-to receiver has been a standout, leading the team with 420 receiving yards and five touchdown catches, appearing in all five games this season.

#86 Ryder Kurtz, Sophomore TE

Currently third on the team with 203 receiving yards, he has been gaining momentum, recording two touchdown catches and showcasing impressive physicality on the field.

#4 Ean Pope, Sophomore RB

Having appeared in all five games, he leads the team in rushing with 253 net yards and one touchdown, highlighted by a career-best performance against Bucknell.

#23 Alan Zhao, Sophomore K

A perfect 6-for-6 on field goals, he remains the Red’s reliable go-to kicker for extra points.

#26 Michael O’Keefe, Senior CB

Contributing to 29 tackles this season, he stands just behind Banbury’s team-leading 38.