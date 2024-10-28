‘Magpie’: First (and Second) Impressions

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

There are some songs that you wish you could experience again for the first time; others reveal their genius more subtly — it might not be until the second or third listen that you really begin to appreciate them. Magpie, a new album by the band Peach Pit, drew me in with a “love at first sight” single which was supplemented by tracks that didn’t leave an impression on me initially. Nevertheless, this album is solidified by the continuity from track to track that creates an unmistakably Peach Pit sound. I am happy to report that as I’ve had the album on repeat all weekend, more songs have jumped out to me as potential new favorites.

If you aren’t already a Peach Pit fan, I hope this article puts them on your radar. This Canadian-based band has dubbed their sound “chewed bubblegum pop,” a moniker that fits very nicely in my opinion. Their songs can be casually enjoyed on the walk to class or while doing homework; however, underneath the funky, surf-rock instrumentals lies an element of angst. Their albums Being So Normal and You and Your Friends are two that I have had on repeat all semester, so I was very excited for Magpie to join the ranks on Oct. 25.

Magpie’s first single, the titular track, definitely has that “chewed bubblegum” sound that served well in its preview of the album. But what really piqued my excitement for the album’s release was the second single, “Did You Love Somebody.” With levels of melancholy akin to “Tommy’s Party” from their 2018 album Being So Normal, it was love at first listen for me and this song. Last Friday I popped in my AirPods and opened my laptop, prepared to write a review of Peach Pit’s incredibly melancholy new album. My first impression of Magpie, however, was not what I was expecting. The songs were very “bubblegum” but not “chewed” enough for me. No track gripped me as much as “Did You Love Somebody,” which disappointed me but did not deter me from giving the album a second listen. Fortunately, with every run-through since Friday I have found more and more to appreciate about this album. The 11 Magpie tracks share a cohesive sound that features crunchy electric guitar reverb, pop-rock rhythms and the rough, melodic voice of lead singer Neil Smith. While the first 5 tracks still don’t resonate with me completely, it is only because they are (for lack of a better description) too happy for my sad girl music tastes. The first track, “Every Little Thing,” was actually the third single, most likely because it has a bouncy, “made for radio” quality. It likely works for some, but it’s not my vibe at the moment.

Track 6, “Did You Love Somebody,” is still undisputedly my favorite on the album (I am a sucker for any sad song that starts out slow and builds up a drumbeat after the first verse). I also appreciate the song right after, “St. Mark’s Funny Feeling,” for the uptempo rock and roll sound that leads into the next track (“Magpie”) very well. After “Magpie” is “Nowhere Next To Me” and “Wax & Wane;” two very well-chewed bubblegum pop songs that are competing for second place in my rankings. The music maintains the surf-pop quality, but both the lyrics and Smith’s vocals are heartbreaking. The album ends on a similar note, slow and sad, with “Your Long Black Hair.” Although I definitely like the second half of Magpie better, I appreciate how every track lends itself to the overall theme of the album. The mark of a good album shouldn’t always be how many hits it has; it is just as impressive to create a thematic progression of sound throughout a number of individual songs. Even though Every Little Thing is too bubbly for me, they were clever to begin the album on a cheerier note and have each song fall deeper into the melancholy persona that made me a Peach Pit fanatic. Again, I believe that not every song becomes beloved via immediate infatuation, and I am looking forward to uncovering even more to love about Magpie with every replay.

Maya Blanchard is a junior in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].