SOLAR FLARE | Spooky Solar Flare

Halloween is this week so it is time to get in the spooky spirit! With exams and work piling up, I know I’m feeling pretty terrified. Here are a few songs to get you through this petrifying time and help you let loose this Halloweekend:
- Michael Jackson: “Thriller”
I have to start with the most iconic Halloween song of all time. Even 41 years later, this song is still an undeniable bop.
- Trap Remix Guys: “Harry Potter (Trap Remix)”
I solemnly swear that this remix will bring all the spooky vibes. I can just imagine Nearly Headless Nick tearing up the dance floor.
- Ray Parker Jr.: “Ghostbusters”
Who you gonna call? Hopefully not CUPD if you go too hard this weekend.
- Jack Lenz: “Goosebumps Original Theme Song”
A truly hair-raising listen.
- Andrew Gold: “The Addams Family”
Everyone’s favorite spooky family! I like to channel everyone’s favorite goth girl Wednesday when listening to this song.
- Bobby “Boris” Pickett and, The Crypt-Kickers: “Monster Mash”
This song takes me back to elementary school Halloween parties. Ah, the good old days when my biggest worry was which costume to pick.
- Andrew Gold: “Spooky, Scary Skeletons”
Sticks and stones may break your bones, but deciding on a group costume will break your spirit.
- Retrospectre: “Halloweentown Theme”
I wish I discovered I was a witch like the girl in this movie. Magical abilities would make prelims so much easier.
- The Citizens of Halloween: “This is Halloween”
Yes, judging by the pumpkins being thrown into the gorge, it is most definitely Halloween.
- Rockwell: “Somebody’s Watching Me”
I always feel like somebody’s watching me … oh wait, it’s my mother on Life360.
Emma Robinson is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].
‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.