SOLAR FLARE | Spooky Solar Flare

Halloween is this week so it is time to get in the spooky spirit! With exams and work piling up, I know I’m feeling pretty terrified. Here are a few songs to get you through this petrifying time and help you let loose this Halloweekend:

Michael Jackson: “Thriller”

I have to start with the most iconic Halloween song of all time. Even 41 years later, this song is still an undeniable bop.

Trap Remix Guys: “Harry Potter (Trap Remix)”

I solemnly swear that this remix will bring all the spooky vibes. I can just imagine Nearly Headless Nick tearing up the dance floor.

Ray Parker Jr.: “Ghostbusters”

Who you gonna call? Hopefully not CUPD if you go too hard this weekend.

Jack Lenz: “Goosebumps Original Theme Song”

A truly hair-raising listen.

Andrew Gold: “The Addams Family”

Everyone’s favorite spooky family! I like to channel everyone’s favorite goth girl Wednesday when listening to this song.

Bobby “Boris” Pickett and, The Crypt-Kickers: “Monster Mash”

This song takes me back to elementary school Halloween parties. Ah, the good old days when my biggest worry was which costume to pick.

Sticks and stones may break your bones, but deciding on a group costume will break your spirit.

I wish I discovered I was a witch like the girl in this movie. Magical abilities would make prelims so much easier.

The Citizens of Halloween: “This is Halloween”

Yes, judging by the pumpkins being thrown into the gorge, it is most definitely Halloween.

I always feel like somebody’s watching me … oh wait, it’s my mother on Life360.

Emma Robinson is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].

‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.