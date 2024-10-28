Serin Koh / Sun Contributor

Arts & Culture

SOLAR FLARE | Spooky Solar Flare

Halloween is this week so it is time to get in the spooky spirit! With exams and work piling up, I know I’m feeling pretty terrified. Here are a few songs to get you through this petrifying time and help you let loose this Halloweekend:

  1. Michael Jackson: “Thriller” 

I have to start with the most iconic Halloween song of all time. Even 41 years later, this song is still an undeniable bop.

  1. Trap Remix Guys: “Harry Potter (Trap Remix)” 

I solemnly swear that this remix will bring all the spooky vibes. I can just imagine Nearly Headless Nick tearing up the dance floor. 

  1. Ray Parker Jr.: “Ghostbusters” 

Who you gonna call? Hopefully not CUPD if you go too hard this weekend. 

  1. Jack Lenz: “Goosebumps Original Theme Song” 

A truly hair-raising listen. 

  1. Andrew Gold: “The Addams Family” 

Everyone’s favorite spooky family! I like to channel everyone’s favorite goth girl Wednesday when listening to this song. 

  1. Bobby “Boris” Pickett and, The Crypt-Kickers: “Monster Mash” 

This song takes me back to elementary school Halloween parties. Ah, the good old days when my biggest worry was which costume to pick.

  1. Andrew Gold: “Spooky, Scary Skeletons” 

Sticks and stones may break your bones, but deciding on a group costume will break your spirit. 

  1. Retrospectre: “Halloweentown Theme” 

I wish I discovered I was a witch like the girl in this movie. Magical abilities would make prelims so much easier.  

  1. The Citizens of Halloween: “This is Halloween” 

Yes, judging by the pumpkins being thrown into the gorge, it is most definitely Halloween. 

  1. Rockwell: “Somebody’s Watching Me” 

I always feel like somebody’s watching me … oh wait, it’s my mother on Life360.

Emma Robinson is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences.

‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.