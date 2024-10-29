‘Conclave’: Rumors and Lies in the Sistine Chapel 

An unexpectedly catty thriller following a group of gossiping cardinals as they convene to choose the next Pope, Conclave is a completely unexpected follow-up to director Edward Berger’s last film, 2022’s All Quiet on the Western Front — and also some of the most fun I’ve had at the movie theater all year.

Based on the novel of the same name written by Robert Harris, Conclave follows Ralph Fiennes as Lawrence, Dean of the College of Cardinals, navigating the death of the Pope. Dean Lawrence is tasked with running the conclave that will choose the next pope, a task he finds more difficult than expected as rumors spread amongst the sequestered cardinals.

Berger explores the politics of the Church through the different candidates for the papacy. Dean Lawrence supports Cardinal Bellini (Stanley Tucci), whose progressive views alienate him from the more conservative bishops, namely Cardinal Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto), a traditionalist. While the cardinals agree that the man best suited for the position should be one who does not want it, it becomes clear that no candidate is free of secret ambition.

Ralph Fiennes gives a characteristically great performance as Dean Lawrence. He brings the audience through the rituals of the conclave (which were unfamiliar to me) with ease and carries the emotional weight of the film well. The character of Lawrence provides a dependable set of eyes through which the audience can watch the film unfold, never faltering in his values and deep commitment to ensure the right man is elected pope.

But next to Lawrence, the most interesting character is Sister Agnes, played by the great Isabella Rossellini. Sister Agnes is expected to silently lead the sisters in her charge as they undertake all of the cooking and housekeeping tasks. However, Rossellini’s Agnes, almost always present in the background, quickly becomes intertwined in the secrets of the conclave. Conclave does an excellent job exploring gender roles within the Church and is at its most interesting when the film slows and allows its characters to discuss the political tensions between them in depth. These moments allow the audience a deeper look into the characters’ morals and what they are willing to do to secure power for their respective factions.

I loved Sergio Castellitto, who makes Tedesco so viscerally unpleasant that you can understand what puts him at odds with Lawrence and Bellini. While this wasn’t my favorite performance of Stanley Tucci’s, I still enjoyed his dynamic with Ralph Fiennes. I also loved Brían F. O’Byrne as Monsignor Raymond O’Malley, Dean Lawrence’s assistant — and one of the only characters in the movie with access to the outside world.

What makes Conclave so surprisingly fun, however, is the nonstop gossip. Many of the candidates for papacy are willing to do whatever it takes to secure power for themselves through rumors and sabotage. Dean Lawrence is faced with the nearly impossible task of discerning what is real and what is rumor, while almost completely sequestered from the outside world. My theater was full of laughter and gasps as twists and turns kept unraveling. If nothing else, the beautiful scenery of Rome juxtaposed with cardinals in full scarlet garments scrolling vacantly through their iPhones or puffing on vapes is guaranteed a laugh out of sheer absurdity.

While the film garnered almost universal acclaim after its festival run, its wide release has caused more controversy. Conclave’s ending has received mixed reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. I recommend avoiding discussion of the ending ahead of time and going in blind (in a packed theater, if you can). While I’m going to have to think on it more, Conclave’s ending is definitely well-intentioned, and leaves audiences with a lot to chew on.

Most of all, I loved the cinematography of Conclave, done by Stéphane Fontaine, and the production design by Suzie Davies, whose team built a replica of the Sistine Chapel in 10 weeks! There are some truly breathtaking shots in Conclave, and the use of color is extraordinary. I definitely recommend watching Conclave while it’s still in theaters, if possible, and enjoying both the audience reactions and the beautiful cinematography on the big screen. You should definitely expect to see Conclave come up during awards season — in my opinion, deservedly so. The technical aspects of the film, along with Ralph Fiennes’s performance, are what elevate it from a trashy soap opera, as others have called it. Conclave is fun, but it also has something to say — and does so expertly.

Nicholas York is a sophomore in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations. He can be reached at [email protected].